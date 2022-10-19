EU awards people of Ukraine top human rights prize

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
The rise of mobile virtual network operators may well hold the key to universal and affordable access to the internet
Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Business Day TV talks to co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, Nolan Wapenaar
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s ‘attempted illegal annexation’ of four regions in Ukraine
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Newcomers drawn by an improved lifestyle and low rents in one of the world's priciest property markets are rejuvenating Peng Chau
Brussels — The European parliament awarded the people of Ukraine on Wednesday its annual human rights prize to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion.
“They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law. Risking their lives for us,” saidParliament president Roberta Metsola when she announced the winner.
“There is no-one more deserving of this prize,” she said.
The award comes with prize money of €50,000, which the EU said would be distributed to representatives of Ukrainian civil society.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Last year, the award was given to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.
Other past winners include former president Nelson Mandela, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and the democratic opposition in Belarus.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU awards people of Ukraine top human rights prize
Mandela and Navalny are former winners of the Sakharov prize for freedom of thought
Brussels — The European parliament awarded the people of Ukraine on Wednesday its annual human rights prize to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion.
“They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law. Risking their lives for us,” saidParliament president Roberta Metsola when she announced the winner.
“There is no-one more deserving of this prize,” she said.
The award comes with prize money of €50,000, which the EU said would be distributed to representatives of Ukrainian civil society.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.
Last year, the award was given to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.
Other past winners include former president Nelson Mandela, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and the democratic opposition in Belarus.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Vladimir Putin decrees martial law in some areas of Ukraine
Two dead, one wounded in Kyiv as Russia targets energy infrastructure
GUY FAULCONBRIDGE: How Russia will follow through on tactical nuclear strike
Kyiv city centre buildings damaged in drone attacks
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in latest blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign
Three dead as Russia unleashes drone attacks on Kyiv
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.