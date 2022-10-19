×

World / Europe

EU awards people of Ukraine top human rights prize

Mandela and Navalny are former winners of the Sakharov prize for freedom of thought

19 October 2022 - 19:38 Charlotte van Campenhout
Local women gather in a bomb shelter in the village of Lupareve near a front-line town in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, October 18 2022. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
Local women gather in a bomb shelter in the village of Lupareve near a front-line town in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, October 18 2022. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Brussels — The European parliament awarded the people of Ukraine on Wednesday its annual human rights prize  to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion.

“They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law. Risking their lives for us,” saidParliament president Roberta Metsola when she announced the winner.

“There is no-one more deserving of this prize,” she said.

The award comes with prize money of €50,000, which the EU said would be distributed to representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Last year, the award was given to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Other past winners include former president Nelson Mandela, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai and the democratic opposition in Belarus.

Reuters 

