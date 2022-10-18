Women turn to sex work to survive cost-of-living crunch

Markets are awaiting more company earnings reports from the US
The quality of procurement outcomes depends on how readily government can access the best suppliers in the market to deliver quality goods and services
Minister allows Rand Water to take more water from the Vaal Dam
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Profit after tax increased 52.7% year on year in the retailer’s interim results
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021
Sex workers’ unions across UK report increase in people taking up sex work
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
London — Online sex worker Martha blames Britain’s cost-of-living crisis for her dwindling earnings — partly due to increased competition as soaring household bills push more women to sell sex.
“People are offering more for less because they’re desperate for money,” Martha, 29, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her identity, said.
“I worry this is going to get worse as purses are stretched further,” she said, adding that her daily income had fallen in recent months to about £150 from £250 previously.
Martha took up online sex work last year after being made redundant. She has since found a job as a retail assistant, but said she needs the additional income to cover rising living costs as she saves money to have a baby.
Charities and sex workers’ collectives across Britain have reported an increase in people starting or returning to sex work this year as annual consumer price inflation runs at about 10% — the highest in the G7 group of big advanced economies.
The English Collective of Prostitutes (ECP), a network of sex workers campaigning for decriminalisation, recorded a 30% jump in the number of callers seeking support for starting sex work in June, while charity Beyond the Streets said it had seen women returning to sex work, or doing more of it.
Manchester Action on Street Health (MASH), a charity that supports female sex workers, recorded more than 100 new service users between December 2021 and April 2022, the highest number of new clients the charity has seen during a three-month period in four years.
As more people enter the trade and clients tighten their purse strings, sex workers may feel forced to offer services they are less comfortable with or take greater risks, campaigners warn.
“The more desperate you are for money, the more ready you are to provide services that you wouldn't normally want to,” said ECP spokesperson Laura Watson.
Exchanging sex for money is legal in Britain but support groups say they are deterred from helping sex workers by laws against inciting or facilitating prostitution, potentially endangering people starting sex work for the first time.
“People are going out there as an escort for the first time without having spoken to anyone. The possible safety implications of that are worrying,” Watson said.
Second job
Increases in food and energy prices continue to outpace pay rises in the world’s fifth-biggest economy, causing real pay for British workers to drop at the highest rate since 2001 and forcing many to find a sideline.
A survey by insurer Royal London found that more than 5-million British workers have taken up a second job to help make ends meet. Some are choosing sex work, either as a one-off or as a regular source of additional income, drawn by the flexible hours and instant remuneration.
“A lot of women are in other jobs or on benefits and trying to top up their income,” the ECP's Watson said. “Some women will just go out on the street to get enough money to pay the bills,” she said, adding that about 70% of the ECP's network are mothers.
Research from the Young Women's Trust, a charity, found that the cost-of-living crisis is taking a heavier toll on women. It found that almost half of single mothers had been unable to afford food or essential supplies in the last 12 months, with three in 10 young mothers skipping meals so their children could eat.
Many women lack access to the affordable childcare or flexible working opportunities that would allow them to work additional hours in regular jobs, said Claire Reindorp, CEO of the Young Women’s Trust.
But while sex work can be flexible and quick paying, it is difficult for workers to raise prices during inflationary bouts because they lack labour protections, said Tess Herrmann, a doctoral researcher at the School for Business and Society at the University of York.
“The bills go up, food prices go up, and a lot of wages remain the same. That’s especially true in precarious jobs and the gig economy,” she said.
Martha creates adult content for digital content subscription service OnlyFans, adult website LiveJasmin and clients who contact her directly via social media platform Twitter.
Online sex workers have reported being offered less money by clients, who may pay sex workers directly for content they request via private message or leave tips in addition to subscribing to content or paying per view on OnlyFans.
Some creators of adult content on OnlyFans say their income has dropped by 30% in the past two months. Nearly 200,000 more creator accounts were submitted for approval on the platform in September 2022 on the previous year, according to OnlyFans’ transparency report.
“If there are more workers fighting for a smaller amount of money, that means workers have far less power to negotiate with clients,” said Audrey Carradonna, a spokesperson from United Sex Workers, a union.
She echoed Watson’s concerns about the risks faced by people starting sex work for the first time, saying two other measures aimed at regulating the online sex trade could push novice sex workers into riskier street work.
Last year, payment provider Mastercard tightened its policies on adult websites while Britain's Online Safety Bill seeks to ban adverts for sex from digital platforms.
“If more people start working in known areas on the street, they might face more police interaction, which forces them to work in more isolated areas, which is far more dangerous because then they’re far from help,” said Carradonna.
Despite such uncertainties, Martha said sex work had provided her some financial security in testing times. “I don’t think I could get by without it,” she said.
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Women turn to sex work to survive cost-of-living crunch
London — Online sex worker Martha blames Britain’s cost-of-living crisis for her dwindling earnings — partly due to increased competition as soaring household bills push more women to sell sex.
“People are offering more for less because they’re desperate for money,” Martha, 29, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her identity, said.
“I worry this is going to get worse as purses are stretched further,” she said, adding that her daily income had fallen in recent months to about £150 from £250 previously.
Martha took up online sex work last year after being made redundant. She has since found a job as a retail assistant, but said she needs the additional income to cover rising living costs as she saves money to have a baby.
Charities and sex workers’ collectives across Britain have reported an increase in people starting or returning to sex work this year as annual consumer price inflation runs at about 10% — the highest in the G7 group of big advanced economies.
The English Collective of Prostitutes (ECP), a network of sex workers campaigning for decriminalisation, recorded a 30% jump in the number of callers seeking support for starting sex work in June, while charity Beyond the Streets said it had seen women returning to sex work, or doing more of it.
Manchester Action on Street Health (MASH), a charity that supports female sex workers, recorded more than 100 new service users between December 2021 and April 2022, the highest number of new clients the charity has seen during a three-month period in four years.
As more people enter the trade and clients tighten their purse strings, sex workers may feel forced to offer services they are less comfortable with or take greater risks, campaigners warn.
“The more desperate you are for money, the more ready you are to provide services that you wouldn't normally want to,” said ECP spokesperson Laura Watson.
Exchanging sex for money is legal in Britain but support groups say they are deterred from helping sex workers by laws against inciting or facilitating prostitution, potentially endangering people starting sex work for the first time.
“People are going out there as an escort for the first time without having spoken to anyone. The possible safety implications of that are worrying,” Watson said.
Second job
Increases in food and energy prices continue to outpace pay rises in the world’s fifth-biggest economy, causing real pay for British workers to drop at the highest rate since 2001 and forcing many to find a sideline.
A survey by insurer Royal London found that more than 5-million British workers have taken up a second job to help make ends meet. Some are choosing sex work, either as a one-off or as a regular source of additional income, drawn by the flexible hours and instant remuneration.
“A lot of women are in other jobs or on benefits and trying to top up their income,” the ECP's Watson said. “Some women will just go out on the street to get enough money to pay the bills,” she said, adding that about 70% of the ECP's network are mothers.
Research from the Young Women's Trust, a charity, found that the cost-of-living crisis is taking a heavier toll on women. It found that almost half of single mothers had been unable to afford food or essential supplies in the last 12 months, with three in 10 young mothers skipping meals so their children could eat.
Many women lack access to the affordable childcare or flexible working opportunities that would allow them to work additional hours in regular jobs, said Claire Reindorp, CEO of the Young Women’s Trust.
But while sex work can be flexible and quick paying, it is difficult for workers to raise prices during inflationary bouts because they lack labour protections, said Tess Herrmann, a doctoral researcher at the School for Business and Society at the University of York.
“The bills go up, food prices go up, and a lot of wages remain the same. That’s especially true in precarious jobs and the gig economy,” she said.
Martha creates adult content for digital content subscription service OnlyFans, adult website LiveJasmin and clients who contact her directly via social media platform Twitter.
Online sex workers have reported being offered less money by clients, who may pay sex workers directly for content they request via private message or leave tips in addition to subscribing to content or paying per view on OnlyFans.
Some creators of adult content on OnlyFans say their income has dropped by 30% in the past two months. Nearly 200,000 more creator accounts were submitted for approval on the platform in September 2022 on the previous year, according to OnlyFans’ transparency report.
“If there are more workers fighting for a smaller amount of money, that means workers have far less power to negotiate with clients,” said Audrey Carradonna, a spokesperson from United Sex Workers, a union.
She echoed Watson’s concerns about the risks faced by people starting sex work for the first time, saying two other measures aimed at regulating the online sex trade could push novice sex workers into riskier street work.
Last year, payment provider Mastercard tightened its policies on adult websites while Britain's Online Safety Bill seeks to ban adverts for sex from digital platforms.
“If more people start working in known areas on the street, they might face more police interaction, which forces them to work in more isolated areas, which is far more dangerous because then they’re far from help,” said Carradonna.
Despite such uncertainties, Martha said sex work had provided her some financial security in testing times. “I don’t think I could get by without it,” she said.
Thomson Reuters Foundation
UK unemployment sinks further but that is not good news
UK unemployment at nearly 50-year low, but this does not mean economic health
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EU ministers defiant over energy after frenzied week
1970s UK gloom is back to haunt a government with no memory of it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.