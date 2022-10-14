BBC reports that Kwasi Kwarteng has been fired as UK finance minister

The Brent and WTI contracts vacillated between positive and negative territory on Friday but were down about 4% over the week
The big question is whether this dollar surge is in fact a ‘short run’ aberration or whether it is a more permanent feature of the global landscape
The corrected state capture inquiry report recommends that law enforcement investigate Gigaba with a view to charging him with corruption
The company says sustained improvements in plant efficiencies at its smelters helped it to increase ferrochrome production
Up to 123-million people — 12% of Sub-Saharan Africa's population — face acute food insecurity by the end of 2022
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Chinese real estate developers hope the crucial gathering offers clues on how Beijing plans to stabilise the embattled sector.
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
The risk of getting durable long Covid symptoms increases with the severity of the acute infection, the study found
London — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, the BBC reported on Friday, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of his economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.
The BBC said Kwarteng had been sacked. Downing Street declined to comment.
Downing Street confirmed earlier that Truss, in power for only 37 days, would hold a media conference later on Friday after Kwarteng was forced to rush back to London from International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington to address the chaos.
If the news is confirmed, Kwarteng would become Britain’s shortest serving chancellor of the exchequer since 1970, and his successor would be the country’s fourth finance minister in as many months.
Bond recovery
British government bonds rallied further on Friday, adding to their partial recovery since Truss’s government started looking for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed UK asset values and drew international censure.
Kwarteng had announced a new fiscal policy on September 23, delivering Truss’s vision for vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth. But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.
The duo have since been under mounting pressure to reverse course, as polls showed support for their Conservative Party had collapsed, prompting colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced.
Having triggered a market rout, Truss now runs the risk of bringing the government down if she cannot find a package of public spending cuts and tax rises that can appease investors and get through any parliamentary vote in the House of Commons. Her search for savings will be made harder by the fact the government has been cutting departmental budgets for years.
At the same time the Conservative Party's discipline has all but broken down, fractured by infighting as it struggled first to agree a way to leave the EU and then how to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and grow the economy.
“If you can’t get your budget through parliament you can’t govern,” Chris Bryant, a senior MP from the opposition Labour Party, said on Twitter.
“This isn't about U-turns, it's about proper governance.”
Downing Street has so far declined to comment but Kwarteng had not been expected to appear at Truss’s news conference later on Friday, fuelling speculation about his future. During his time in the US Kwarteng had been told by the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the importance of “policy coherence”, underlining how far Britain’s reputation for sound economic management and institutional stability had fallen.
Shortly before 10am GMT, Britain’s television news channels switched to carry live footage of a British Airways plane landing at Heathrow, carrying Kwarteng. In Westminster, Truss was trying to find agreement with her cabinet ministers on a way to preserve her push for growth while also reassuring the markets and working out which of the measures could be supported by her MPs in parliament.
Earlier a minister in the trade department, Greg Hands, had said people wanting details on the budget would have to wait until October 31, when Kwarteng was due to set out his full plan alongside independent forecasts that would show the cost of the tax cuts to the public finances and whether they would boost economic growth.
Critics of the government had said that wait was unacceptable. Rupert Harrison, a portfolio manager at BlackRock and once an adviser to former British finance minister George Osborne, said markets had now almost fully priced in a U-turn.
"[That] means if the U-turn doesn't come markets will react badly,” he said on Twitter.
International credibility
A Conservative Party MP who asked not to be named said Truss’s economic policy had caused so much damage that investors may demand even deeper cuts to public spending as the price for their support.
“Everything's possible at the moment,” said the MP, who had backed Sunak in the leadership race. “Problem is the markets have lost trust in the Conservative Party — and who can blame them?”
Another MP told Reuters earlier this week that Truss needed to appreciate that there was not a huge amount of enthusiasm for her at the moment. According to a source close to the prime minister, Truss is now in “listening mode” and inviting MPs to speak to her team about their concerns to gauge which parts of the programme they would support in parliament.
Credit Suisse economist Sonali Punhani said markets needed to see a credible fiscal plan, with the government needing to find about £60bn through tax cut U-turns and further spending cuts.
“It would be challenging to deliver the scale of these cuts, but for them to be credible, these need to be delivered sooner rather than in the latter part of the forecast,” Punhani said.
One policy that is expected to be reversed is their plan to hold corporation tax rates at 19%. That had formed a key part of their package after Sunak proposed increasing it to 25% when he was finance minister under Truss’s predecessor, Boris Johnson. That could save £18.7bn by 2026/2027.
The latest bout of political drama to grip Britain comes as the Bank of England prepares to end its intervention in the gilt market.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BBC reports that Kwasi Kwarteng has been fired as UK finance minister
The UK national broadcaster said Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired Kwarteng, but Downing Street declined to comment
London — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, the BBC reported on Friday, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of his economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.
The BBC said Kwarteng had been sacked. Downing Street declined to comment.
Downing Street confirmed earlier that Truss, in power for only 37 days, would hold a media conference later on Friday after Kwarteng was forced to rush back to London from International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington to address the chaos.
If the news is confirmed, Kwarteng would become Britain’s shortest serving chancellor of the exchequer since 1970, and his successor would be the country’s fourth finance minister in as many months.
Bond recovery
British government bonds rallied further on Friday, adding to their partial recovery since Truss’s government started looking for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed UK asset values and drew international censure.
Kwarteng had announced a new fiscal policy on September 23, delivering Truss’s vision for vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth. But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.
The duo have since been under mounting pressure to reverse course, as polls showed support for their Conservative Party had collapsed, prompting colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced.
Having triggered a market rout, Truss now runs the risk of bringing the government down if she cannot find a package of public spending cuts and tax rises that can appease investors and get through any parliamentary vote in the House of Commons. Her search for savings will be made harder by the fact the government has been cutting departmental budgets for years.
At the same time the Conservative Party's discipline has all but broken down, fractured by infighting as it struggled first to agree a way to leave the EU and then how to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and grow the economy.
“If you can’t get your budget through parliament you can’t govern,” Chris Bryant, a senior MP from the opposition Labour Party, said on Twitter.
“This isn't about U-turns, it's about proper governance.”
Downing Street has so far declined to comment but Kwarteng had not been expected to appear at Truss’s news conference later on Friday, fuelling speculation about his future. During his time in the US Kwarteng had been told by the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the importance of “policy coherence”, underlining how far Britain’s reputation for sound economic management and institutional stability had fallen.
Shortly before 10am GMT, Britain’s television news channels switched to carry live footage of a British Airways plane landing at Heathrow, carrying Kwarteng. In Westminster, Truss was trying to find agreement with her cabinet ministers on a way to preserve her push for growth while also reassuring the markets and working out which of the measures could be supported by her MPs in parliament.
Earlier a minister in the trade department, Greg Hands, had said people wanting details on the budget would have to wait until October 31, when Kwarteng was due to set out his full plan alongside independent forecasts that would show the cost of the tax cuts to the public finances and whether they would boost economic growth.
Critics of the government had said that wait was unacceptable. Rupert Harrison, a portfolio manager at BlackRock and once an adviser to former British finance minister George Osborne, said markets had now almost fully priced in a U-turn.
"[That] means if the U-turn doesn't come markets will react badly,” he said on Twitter.
International credibility
A Conservative Party MP who asked not to be named said Truss’s economic policy had caused so much damage that investors may demand even deeper cuts to public spending as the price for their support.
“Everything's possible at the moment,” said the MP, who had backed Sunak in the leadership race. “Problem is the markets have lost trust in the Conservative Party — and who can blame them?”
Another MP told Reuters earlier this week that Truss needed to appreciate that there was not a huge amount of enthusiasm for her at the moment. According to a source close to the prime minister, Truss is now in “listening mode” and inviting MPs to speak to her team about their concerns to gauge which parts of the programme they would support in parliament.
Credit Suisse economist Sonali Punhani said markets needed to see a credible fiscal plan, with the government needing to find about £60bn through tax cut U-turns and further spending cuts.
“It would be challenging to deliver the scale of these cuts, but for them to be credible, these need to be delivered sooner rather than in the latter part of the forecast,” Punhani said.
One policy that is expected to be reversed is their plan to hold corporation tax rates at 19%. That had formed a key part of their package after Sunak proposed increasing it to 25% when he was finance minister under Truss’s predecessor, Boris Johnson. That could save £18.7bn by 2026/2027.
The latest bout of political drama to grip Britain comes as the Bank of England prepares to end its intervention in the gilt market.
Reuters
UK will not say if it will retain policy on companies tax
Kwarteng rushes back to London as pressure mounts to reverse economic plans
Rees-Mogg blames Bank of England for turmoil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.