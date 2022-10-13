UK will not say if it will retain policy on companies tax

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
Minerals Council SA says the mining industry has incurred about R50bn in lost revenue for iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese exporters so far in 2022
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
James Smith had been interim head since March
SA’s mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector
UK foreign minister James Cleverly says it is important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
The original model was the first to feature disc brakes, now the industry standard that we take for granted
London — UK foreign minister James Cleverly shied away from confirming or denying whether the government would retain its policy on low corporation tax on Thursday, saying only it was important to keep businesses competitive.
Prime Minister Liz Truss is under pressure to change tack on an economic package that has roiled markets, with some investors and her own MPs calling on her to reverse a plan for £43bn of unfunded tax cuts, including scrapping an increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.
Asked in a series of interviews if the government would scrap that move, Cleverly said it was important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive, and that he backed the overall project to kick-start economic growth.
“The chancellor will come to the despatch box,” he said when asked by Sky News whether the corporation tax plan would definitely stay. “I think it’s absolutely right that we’ve made it clear that we want to invest in businesses.”
Truss, the former foreign secretary, was elected in September by members of her party and not the broader electorate on a promise to snap the economy out of years of stagnation by cutting taxes and reforming areas such as planning, migration and employment.
But the September 23 launch of its new economic policy triggered a fire-sale in the government bond market that has driven up borrowing costs and mortgage rates and forced the Bank of England to intervene to protect pension funds.
Mel Stride, chair of parliament’s treasury select committee and a backer of Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, said on Wednesday that more policy reversals might be needed after the government reversed its decision to scrap the top rate of income tax.
Former finance minister Sajid Javid, who backed Truss in the leadership contest, was quoted in the Times newspaper as saying the government needed to scale back either tax cuts or energy subsidies because it was “absolutely crucial” to show it could balance the books.
Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will present a full fiscal policy along with borrowing and growth forecasts on October 31.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK will not say if it will retain policy on companies tax
UK foreign minister James Cleverly says it is important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive
London — UK foreign minister James Cleverly shied away from confirming or denying whether the government would retain its policy on low corporation tax on Thursday, saying only it was important to keep businesses competitive.
Prime Minister Liz Truss is under pressure to change tack on an economic package that has roiled markets, with some investors and her own MPs calling on her to reverse a plan for £43bn of unfunded tax cuts, including scrapping an increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.
Asked in a series of interviews if the government would scrap that move, Cleverly said it was important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive, and that he backed the overall project to kick-start economic growth.
“The chancellor will come to the despatch box,” he said when asked by Sky News whether the corporation tax plan would definitely stay. “I think it’s absolutely right that we’ve made it clear that we want to invest in businesses.”
Truss, the former foreign secretary, was elected in September by members of her party and not the broader electorate on a promise to snap the economy out of years of stagnation by cutting taxes and reforming areas such as planning, migration and employment.
But the September 23 launch of its new economic policy triggered a fire-sale in the government bond market that has driven up borrowing costs and mortgage rates and forced the Bank of England to intervene to protect pension funds.
Mel Stride, chair of parliament’s treasury select committee and a backer of Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, said on Wednesday that more policy reversals might be needed after the government reversed its decision to scrap the top rate of income tax.
Former finance minister Sajid Javid, who backed Truss in the leadership contest, was quoted in the Times newspaper as saying the government needed to scale back either tax cuts or energy subsidies because it was “absolutely crucial” to show it could balance the books.
Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will present a full fiscal policy along with borrowing and growth forecasts on October 31.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.