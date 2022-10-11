Life ain’t a gas for Britons trying to find cheaper ways to cook

‘There is growing pessimism in the markets now,’ Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam says
Government policy is the key to ensuring the country’s automotive industry remains an economic powerhouse
Western Cape judge president has been referred to parliament for possible impeachment
"Branches are working now, leave it to the branches. All of us say we are available but If branches don't nominate us then we are not available even if we want."
The group sold one of its units, which sent the company’s share up on Tuesday
Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
The Middle Eastern country has brought onstream a large number of sophisticated centrifuges at two underground nuclear sites
It all comes down to the points needed to qualify for the World Cup in India next year
BAIC has been largely invisible in SA, but this refined and futuristic SUV could change all that
London — Faced with soaring energy bills, Britons are searching for cheaper ways to cook as they try to avoid using their ovens, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday.
It said sales of cooking appliances including slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers, which generally use less energy, rose 53% in the four weeks to September 4 year on year.
Kantar also noted that sales of duvets and electric blankets increased 8%, while sales of candles increased 9%, suggesting people may be preparing for possible winter blackouts. Last week, department store chain John Lewis said Britons were stockpiling thermal underwear, gloves and dressing gowns.
Kantar said grocery inflation hit another record of 13.9% in September with prices rising fastest in markets such as milk, margarine and dog food. The rise means the average UK household is facing a jump of £643 in their annual grocery bill to £5,265 if they continue to purchase the same items.
With consumers looking to manage budgets, sales of supermarket own-label lines increased by 8.1% in September, while sales of branded lines, which are generally more expensive, fell by 0.7%.
The market researcher said grocery sales rose by 4.8% in the 12 weeks to October 2 year on year, masking a much larger drop in volumes once inflation is accounted for.
For the fifth month in a row, discounter Lidl was the fastest-growing grocer, pushing up its sales 20.9% over the 12 weeks, marginally ahead of rival Aldi, whose sales rose 20.7%.
Kantar also highlighted an 18% surge in sales of marmalade in September as Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, in reference to the late monarch’s link with Paddington Bear.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Life ain’t a gas for Britons trying to find cheaper ways to cook
Sales of duvets and electric blankets are up 8%, while sales of candles rose 9%, suggesting people may be preparing for possible winter blackouts
London — Faced with soaring energy bills, Britons are searching for cheaper ways to cook as they try to avoid using their ovens, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday.
It said sales of cooking appliances including slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers, which generally use less energy, rose 53% in the four weeks to September 4 year on year.
Kantar also noted that sales of duvets and electric blankets increased 8%, while sales of candles increased 9%, suggesting people may be preparing for possible winter blackouts. Last week, department store chain John Lewis said Britons were stockpiling thermal underwear, gloves and dressing gowns.
Kantar said grocery inflation hit another record of 13.9% in September with prices rising fastest in markets such as milk, margarine and dog food. The rise means the average UK household is facing a jump of £643 in their annual grocery bill to £5,265 if they continue to purchase the same items.
With consumers looking to manage budgets, sales of supermarket own-label lines increased by 8.1% in September, while sales of branded lines, which are generally more expensive, fell by 0.7%.
The market researcher said grocery sales rose by 4.8% in the 12 weeks to October 2 year on year, masking a much larger drop in volumes once inflation is accounted for.
For the fifth month in a row, discounter Lidl was the fastest-growing grocer, pushing up its sales 20.9% over the 12 weeks, marginally ahead of rival Aldi, whose sales rose 20.7%.
Kantar also highlighted an 18% surge in sales of marmalade in September as Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, in reference to the late monarch’s link with Paddington Bear.
Reuters
UK gilt sell-off resumes as Bank of England fails to reassure markets
UK bond market crash takes shine off ‘Big Bang’ plan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UK government slammed over refusal to launch drive to limit power use
Prime Minister Liz Truss does U-turn on divisive plan to cut tax for UK’s ...
Truss stands by growth plan as she vows to support public during winter
Soaring energy prices imperil competitiveness of Europe’s industrial giants
UK unveils £40bn subsidy scheme to cut soaring energy bills
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.