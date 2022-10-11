×

Life ain’t a gas for Britons trying to find cheaper ways to cook

Sales of duvets and electric blankets are up 8%, while sales of candles rose 9%, suggesting people may be preparing for possible winter blackouts

11 October 2022 - 09:50 James Davey
File picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH.
London — Faced with soaring energy bills, Britons are searching for cheaper ways to cook as they try to avoid using their ovens, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday.

It said sales of cooking appliances including slow cookers, air fryers and sandwich makers, which generally use less energy, rose 53% in the four weeks to September 4 year on year.

Kantar also noted that sales of duvets and electric blankets increased 8%, while sales of candles increased 9%, suggesting people may be preparing for possible winter blackouts. Last week, department store chain John Lewis said Britons were stockpiling thermal underwear, gloves and dressing gowns.

Kantar said grocery inflation hit another record of 13.9% in September with prices rising fastest in markets such as milk, margarine and dog food. The rise means the average UK household is facing a jump of £643 in their annual grocery bill to £5,265 if they continue to purchase the same items.

With consumers looking to manage budgets, sales of supermarket own-label lines increased by 8.1% in September, while sales of branded lines, which are generally more expensive, fell by 0.7%.

The market researcher said grocery sales rose by 4.8% in the 12 weeks to October 2 year on year, masking a much larger drop in volumes once inflation is accounted for.

For the fifth month in a row, discounter Lidl was the fastest-growing grocer, pushing up its sales 20.9% over the 12 weeks, marginally ahead of rival Aldi, whose sales rose 20.7%.

Kantar also highlighted an 18% surge in sales of marmalade in September as Britain mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth, in reference to the late monarch’s link with Paddington Bear. 

Reuters

UK gilt sell-off resumes as Bank of England fails to reassure markets

Investors are dumping UK assets  again after Bank of England’s  moves to increase emergency backstop measures fail
News
16 hours ago

UK bond market crash takes shine off ‘Big Bang’ plan

Near ‘Lehman moment’ casts pall over London’s financial district
World
1 week ago
