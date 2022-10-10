Kwasi Kwarteng has just weeks to build consensus on his market-shaking approach

Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, under pressure to rebuild shattered investor confidence in the new government’s economic agenda, on Monday brought forward the publication of fiscal plans and economic forecasts to October 31.
The plan was due on November 23 after a “mini-budget” in September, when Kwarteng triggered a rout in British bonds by announcing £45bn in tax cuts without giving details of how they would be funded.
Earlier on Monday, the Bank of England enlarged its emergency support for the shaky market in government bonds, ahead of the package’s expiry on Friday.
Kwarteng said the new date for his medium-term fiscal statement would give the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) enough time to assess updates to official data and for a full forecast process to take place.
He and Prime Minister Liz Truss are hoping that the OBR will back their claims that the combination of tax cuts and reforms to areas such as planning rules and immigration will boost Britain’s economic growth prospects.
The new date will also enable the Bank of England to understand the government’s tax and spending plans before it announces its next interest rate decision on November 3. Last month, the IMF said the government’s push for economic growth and the Bank of England’s attempts to control inflation were working against each other.
Kwarteng is due to attend the IMF’s semi-annual meeting of global policymakers in Washington this week.
He has previously said the OBR would not have had enough time to produce satisfactory forecasts for his September 23 announcement, though the OBR has contradicted this.
Junior treasury minister Andrew Griffith said market practitioners he spoke to received news of the new date for the fiscal statement warmly. British government bonds and the pound showed scant reaction, with both weakening on Monday.
The new date leaves Kwarteng and Truss with little more than two weeks to settle divisions in her cabinet over cuts to government spending.
Having bowed to pressure to drop the most divisive policy — eliminating the 45% top rate of income tax for highest earners — they face cabinet opposition to the idea of cutting welfare benefits in inflation-adjusted terms. Last week, two senior ministers expressed dissatisfaction with Truss’s income tax U-turn, suggesting that unity among her top team was breaking down.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that in her attempts to stabilise financial markets Truss had changed her mind about appointing a person to lead Britain’s finance ministry who had no experience of working there. Truss was no longer expected to appoint Antonia Romeo to run the Treasury, the Financial Times said, quoting senior government figures.
Reuters
Kwasi Kwarteng has just weeks to build consensus on his market-shaking approach
UK chancellor brings forward the date on which he will publicise his fiscal plans and economic forecasts
