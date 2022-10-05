Putin signs law annexing Ukrainian regions as Kyiv retakes more territory

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Instead of putting storage at the front of our power solution, we’ve put it at the back
Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Musk has revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price, but the court has not yet received word to put the case on hold
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Muhoozi Kainerugaba removed from his post, but promoted to four-star general, after he tweeted about invading Kenya
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
Lyman — President Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia on Wednesday, in what Kyiv called the act of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russia’s forces have been fleeing from the front lines.
The new law would incorporate around 18% of Ukraine's territory into Russia, equivalent to the area of Portugal, in Europe's biggest annexation since World War 2.
Russia does not fully control any of the four provinces it claims to have annexed, however, and Moscow has yet to demarcate what it now asserts to be Russia’s new borders.
Ukrainian forces have recaptured thousands of square kilometres of territory since the start of September, including dozens of settlements in just the past few days.
A map of Russia’s “new regions” published by state news agency RIA included the full territory of the Ukrainian provinces, but some parts were shaded and labelled as being under Ukrainian military control.
“They will be with Russia forever,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the new regions, adding that settlements recaptured by Ukraine in recent days “will be returned”.
Russia announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces after staging referendums that Kyiv and the West say were phoney exercises held at gunpoint. Kyiv says it will never accept the illegal seizure of its territory by force.
Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, told national television that pro-Kyiv forces had liberated six villages in his region on Wednesday. He declined to give details.
The Russian moves come as momentum in the war has clearly swung in Ukraine’s favour since the start of September.
Thousands of Russian troops fled their positions after the front line crumbled, first in the northeast, and, since the start of this week, also in the south.
“Worthless decisions by a terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram of the annexation moves, which he said reminded him of a “collective madhouse”.
Putin celebrated the annexations in a ceremony in the Kremlin followed by a concert on Red Square last week, only hours before Ukrainian forces captured Lyman, Russia’s main bastion in the northern part of Donetsk in the east.
On Wednesday, the bodies of two Russian soldiers were still lying bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road near Lyman, close to the blasted hulks of cars and a van.
Occasional crumps echoed from distant fighting between retreating Russians and Ukrainian troops advancing towards a north-south highway that serves as one of the last supply routes for Russian forces in Luhansk province.
In Lyman, a woman who gave her name only as Nina stood by vans waiting for humanitarian handouts by the municipal building. There were 15 dead bodies of Russian soldiers lying in her street, she said.
“Nobody touches them,” she said. “Nobody removes them. It’s the fifth day they are lying there. And we have the smell. Is that right?”
Ukraine has so far given few details of its most recent military gains, in line with a policy of withholding comment about advances while they are under way.
In the south, its forces have been advancing since Sunday along the west bank of the Dnipro River, aiming to cut off thousands of Russian troops from resupply or escape.
“This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centres have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions all together,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Tuesday.
Power station
Putin said Russia would stabilise the situation in the four provinces. In one of his first moves to assert his rule over them, he ordered the Russian state to seize control of Europe’s biggest nuclear power station, still run by Ukrainian engineers despite being captured early in the war by Russian troops.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said it had learnt of plans to restart one reactor at the plant, where all six reactors have been shut down for weeks.
The power station is located right on the front line, on a Russian-controlled bank of a giant reservoir with Ukrainian forces on the opposite bank, and both sides have warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster from fighting near it.
In recent days, Russia detained the Ukrainian manager in charge of the plant. He has since been released but will not return to work. The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said he was now taking charge of the plant and urged workers not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers.
Kyiv has long accused Moscow of planning to switch the plant from Ukraine's power grid to Russia's, a move it says would heighten the risk of an accident.
IAEA head Rafael Grossi, who is due to visit Kyiv and Moscow this week, posted on Twitter a picture of himself boarding a train for Kyiv and said negotiations on a safe zone around the plant were more important than ever.
Drone attacks
Even as Russian forces have been pushed back on the battlefield, Moscow has been launching attacks far from the front using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones since last month. Tehran has denied supplying them; Moscow has not commented.
Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes on Wednesday in Bila Tserkva, about 75km south of Kyiv, following what Ukrainian officials said were the first strikes using the Iranian “loitering munitions” so close to the capital.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin signs law annexing Ukrainian regions as Kyiv retakes more territory
Russia's president also orders his forces to take full control of Europe’s biggest nuclear power station in Ukraine
Lyman — President Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia on Wednesday, in what Kyiv called the act of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russia’s forces have been fleeing from the front lines.
The new law would incorporate around 18% of Ukraine's territory into Russia, equivalent to the area of Portugal, in Europe's biggest annexation since World War 2.
Russia does not fully control any of the four provinces it claims to have annexed, however, and Moscow has yet to demarcate what it now asserts to be Russia’s new borders.
Ukrainian forces have recaptured thousands of square kilometres of territory since the start of September, including dozens of settlements in just the past few days.
A map of Russia’s “new regions” published by state news agency RIA included the full territory of the Ukrainian provinces, but some parts were shaded and labelled as being under Ukrainian military control.
“They will be with Russia forever,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the new regions, adding that settlements recaptured by Ukraine in recent days “will be returned”.
Russia announced the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces after staging referendums that Kyiv and the West say were phoney exercises held at gunpoint. Kyiv says it will never accept the illegal seizure of its territory by force.
Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, told national television that pro-Kyiv forces had liberated six villages in his region on Wednesday. He declined to give details.
The Russian moves come as momentum in the war has clearly swung in Ukraine’s favour since the start of September.
Thousands of Russian troops fled their positions after the front line crumbled, first in the northeast, and, since the start of this week, also in the south.
“Worthless decisions by a terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram of the annexation moves, which he said reminded him of a “collective madhouse”.
Putin celebrated the annexations in a ceremony in the Kremlin followed by a concert on Red Square last week, only hours before Ukrainian forces captured Lyman, Russia’s main bastion in the northern part of Donetsk in the east.
On Wednesday, the bodies of two Russian soldiers were still lying bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road near Lyman, close to the blasted hulks of cars and a van.
Occasional crumps echoed from distant fighting between retreating Russians and Ukrainian troops advancing towards a north-south highway that serves as one of the last supply routes for Russian forces in Luhansk province.
In Lyman, a woman who gave her name only as Nina stood by vans waiting for humanitarian handouts by the municipal building. There were 15 dead bodies of Russian soldiers lying in her street, she said.
“Nobody touches them,” she said. “Nobody removes them. It’s the fifth day they are lying there. And we have the smell. Is that right?”
Ukraine has so far given few details of its most recent military gains, in line with a policy of withholding comment about advances while they are under way.
In the south, its forces have been advancing since Sunday along the west bank of the Dnipro River, aiming to cut off thousands of Russian troops from resupply or escape.
“This week alone, since the Russian pseudo-referendum, dozens of population centres have been liberated. These are in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions all together,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Tuesday.
Power station
Putin said Russia would stabilise the situation in the four provinces. In one of his first moves to assert his rule over them, he ordered the Russian state to seize control of Europe’s biggest nuclear power station, still run by Ukrainian engineers despite being captured early in the war by Russian troops.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said it had learnt of plans to restart one reactor at the plant, where all six reactors have been shut down for weeks.
The power station is located right on the front line, on a Russian-controlled bank of a giant reservoir with Ukrainian forces on the opposite bank, and both sides have warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster from fighting near it.
In recent days, Russia detained the Ukrainian manager in charge of the plant. He has since been released but will not return to work. The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said he was now taking charge of the plant and urged workers not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers.
Kyiv has long accused Moscow of planning to switch the plant from Ukraine's power grid to Russia's, a move it says would heighten the risk of an accident.
IAEA head Rafael Grossi, who is due to visit Kyiv and Moscow this week, posted on Twitter a picture of himself boarding a train for Kyiv and said negotiations on a safe zone around the plant were more important than ever.
Drone attacks
Even as Russian forces have been pushed back on the battlefield, Moscow has been launching attacks far from the front using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones since last month. Tehran has denied supplying them; Moscow has not commented.
Dozens of firefighters rushed to douse blazes on Wednesday in Bila Tserkva, about 75km south of Kyiv, following what Ukrainian officials said were the first strikes using the Iranian “loitering munitions” so close to the capital.
Reuters
LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Rancour at military defeats hint at a post-Putin Russia
European nations sending help to safeguard North Sea installations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
War-hit Ukraine’s central bank governor resigns, blames health
Russians turn to lawyers to avoid fighting in Ukraine
Head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant released
Putin’s Ukraine war is an issue for Latvian voters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.