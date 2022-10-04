Liz Truss stirs new revolt over welfare benefits

Slowing of a key global purchasing managers’ index raises hopes that central banks could ease their aggressive tightening
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Energy minister tells Africa Oil Week that SA is aware of the dangers of fossil fuels but transition to a low-carbon economy must include energy security, economic growth and jobs
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
The group says Trident falls outside the ambit of infrastructure development, resources and contract mining that underpin its future long-term strategy
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
US and South Korea scramble jets as North fires first missile launch over Japan since 2017
Springbok assistant coach will also take charge of the team against Munster and Bristol Bears in November
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
Birmingham — Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a fresh row in her party on Tuesday by suggesting that she could limit increases in benefit payments by less than soaring inflation as she seeks ways to fund her tax-cutting growth plan.
Britain’s leader has endured a tumultuous time since she came to power on September 6, first leading national mourning for Queen Elizabeth before releasing an economic package that immediately roiled financial markets.
Seeking to snap Britain out of more than 10 years of economic stagnation, Truss and chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng set out £45bn of unfunded tax cuts on September 23, alongside promises to deregulate the economy to stoke growth.
On Monday, they bowed to pressure to scrap the most divisive policy — eliminating the top rate of income tax for the highest earners — and are now working urgently on the full details of the plan and how they will be able to afford it without leaving a huge black hole in the country’s public finances.
“We have to look at these issues in the round. We have to be fiscally responsible,” Truss told BBC Radio when asked whether benefit payments would rise in line with record high inflation to prevent the poorest in society from becoming poorer.
MPs in Truss’s Conservative Party — some fresh from forcing the top tax rate reversal — immediately opposed any move to reduce the increases in benefits at a time when millions are struggling with higher costs of food and energy.
Penny Mordaunt, who is in Truss’s cabinet of senior ministers, said benefits should rise in line with inflation. Damian Green, part of the Conservatives’ centrist faction, said he doubted any real-terms reduction would pass a parliamentary vote.
“I think there will be many of my colleagues who think that when you’re reaching for spending cuts, benefit payments are not the way to do it,” Green told BBC Radio. Another MP, Roger Gale, also signalled his opposition.
Kwarteng has set November 23 as the date for his next fiscal statement, but the government is considering bringing that forward.
Political turbulence
Truss became Britain’s fourth leader in six years last month, promising to reignite the economy and bring some political stability after the chaotic leadership of Boris Johnson.
Chosen by her party’s members, not the broader electorate, she was not the most popular candidate among the more than 350 Conservative MPs and her decision to stake out a tax cut plan and then concede defeat has left MPs and investors questioning her judgment and authority.
At the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England, some MPs and commentators have questioned whether she has a mandate to take Britain back to a 1980s-style Reagonomics policy without a national election.
The Conservatives won the 2019 election with Johnson promising to increase spending on public services.
“It is not a great thing to sell the public on one type of package and vision, and then completely flip it and appear not to care,” Rachel Wolf, the co-author of the Conservatives 2019 manifesto, said at the start of the conference.
Investors have also taken fright at the new economic policy direction, hammering the value of British assets so hard that the Bank of England (BoE) had to intervene last week with a package worth up to £65bn to shore up the bond market.
U-turn
Mohamed El-Erian, an adviser to financial services giant Allianz, said the government needed to get its house in order. “We are not a developing country and we need to stop acting like a developing country,” he told Sky News.
The BoE action has calmed markets, at least for now, while investors also took some comfort from the tax U-turn and the hoped-for move to bring forward the publishing date for the next fiscal plan from November 23.
But Boris Glass, senior economist at S&P Global Ratings agency, said Britain faced a difficult winter, and spending cuts could counter efforts to boost the economy.
“Unless strong medium-term growth can fully fund the extra spending, medium-term fiscal tightening appears inevitable, which may weigh on future growth,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Liz Truss stirs new revolt over welfare benefits
Britain's new leader seeks ways to fund her tax-cutting growth plan after U-turn on divisive tax cut for the rich
Birmingham — Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss triggered a fresh row in her party on Tuesday by suggesting that she could limit increases in benefit payments by less than soaring inflation as she seeks ways to fund her tax-cutting growth plan.
Britain’s leader has endured a tumultuous time since she came to power on September 6, first leading national mourning for Queen Elizabeth before releasing an economic package that immediately roiled financial markets.
Seeking to snap Britain out of more than 10 years of economic stagnation, Truss and chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng set out £45bn of unfunded tax cuts on September 23, alongside promises to deregulate the economy to stoke growth.
On Monday, they bowed to pressure to scrap the most divisive policy — eliminating the top rate of income tax for the highest earners — and are now working urgently on the full details of the plan and how they will be able to afford it without leaving a huge black hole in the country’s public finances.
“We have to look at these issues in the round. We have to be fiscally responsible,” Truss told BBC Radio when asked whether benefit payments would rise in line with record high inflation to prevent the poorest in society from becoming poorer.
MPs in Truss’s Conservative Party — some fresh from forcing the top tax rate reversal — immediately opposed any move to reduce the increases in benefits at a time when millions are struggling with higher costs of food and energy.
Penny Mordaunt, who is in Truss’s cabinet of senior ministers, said benefits should rise in line with inflation. Damian Green, part of the Conservatives’ centrist faction, said he doubted any real-terms reduction would pass a parliamentary vote.
“I think there will be many of my colleagues who think that when you’re reaching for spending cuts, benefit payments are not the way to do it,” Green told BBC Radio. Another MP, Roger Gale, also signalled his opposition.
Kwarteng has set November 23 as the date for his next fiscal statement, but the government is considering bringing that forward.
Political turbulence
Truss became Britain’s fourth leader in six years last month, promising to reignite the economy and bring some political stability after the chaotic leadership of Boris Johnson.
Chosen by her party’s members, not the broader electorate, she was not the most popular candidate among the more than 350 Conservative MPs and her decision to stake out a tax cut plan and then concede defeat has left MPs and investors questioning her judgment and authority.
At the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England, some MPs and commentators have questioned whether she has a mandate to take Britain back to a 1980s-style Reagonomics policy without a national election.
The Conservatives won the 2019 election with Johnson promising to increase spending on public services.
“It is not a great thing to sell the public on one type of package and vision, and then completely flip it and appear not to care,” Rachel Wolf, the co-author of the Conservatives 2019 manifesto, said at the start of the conference.
Investors have also taken fright at the new economic policy direction, hammering the value of British assets so hard that the Bank of England (BoE) had to intervene last week with a package worth up to £65bn to shore up the bond market.
U-turn
Mohamed El-Erian, an adviser to financial services giant Allianz, said the government needed to get its house in order. “We are not a developing country and we need to stop acting like a developing country,” he told Sky News.
The BoE action has calmed markets, at least for now, while investors also took some comfort from the tax U-turn and the hoped-for move to bring forward the publishing date for the next fiscal plan from November 23.
But Boris Glass, senior economist at S&P Global Ratings agency, said Britain faced a difficult winter, and spending cuts could counter efforts to boost the economy.
“Unless strong medium-term growth can fully fund the extra spending, medium-term fiscal tightening appears inevitable, which may weigh on future growth,” he said.
Reuters
UK’s move to join boosts Macron’s European Political Community
Truss and Kwarteng to meet UK independent fiscal watchdog over tax plans
Truss says urgent action was needed for growth
Bank of England intervenes in gilt market to stave off crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Prime Minister Liz Truss does U-turn on divisive plan to cut tax for UK’s ...
Truss stands by growth plan as she vows to support public during winter
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Politicians remove senior officials to make 1 + 1 = 3
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.