Poland formalises demand for $1.26-trillion in German WW2 reparations

S&P 500 gains nearly 3% as Wall Street shakes off grim September
Load-shedding in UK will have gentler feel as it will be caused by ANC’s friend Vladimir Putin
Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies on the second-highest court in SA
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
Tickets for the 13th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which takes place from May 4 to 7 2023, are on sale.
Warsaw — Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War 2, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation ahead of a visit by Berlin’s top diplomat.
The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists in August estimated that Germany owed the country 6.2-trillion zlotys ($1.26-trillion). Germany, Poland’s biggest trade partner, has said all financial claims linked to the war had been settled.
"(The note) expresses the position of the Polish minister of foreign affairs that the parties should take immediate steps to permanently and effectively ... settle the issue of the consequences of aggression and German occupation,” Rau told a news conference.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina told reporters Rau would raise the issue with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.
More than 5-million Poles, including 3-million Polish Jews, were killed during the war and Warsaw was razed after a 1944 uprising in which about 200,000 civilians died.
In 1953, Poland’s then-communist rulers relinquished all claims to war reparations under pressure from the Soviet Union, which wanted to free East Germany, also a Soviet satellite, from any liabilities.
Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (Pis) party say that agreement is invalid because Poland was unable to negotiate fair compensation. It has revived calls for compensation since it took power in 2015 and has made the promotion of Poland’s wartime victimhood a central plank of its appeal to nationalism.
The combative stance towards Germany, often used by Pis to mobilise its constituency, has strained relations with Berlin.
The German foreign ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Poland formalises demand for $1.26-trillion in German WW2 reparations
Poland's foreign minister has signed an official note requesting reparations ahead of visit by envoy
Warsaw — Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau has signed a diplomatic note to Germany concerning reparations for World War 2, he said on Monday, formalising Poland’s demand for compensation ahead of a visit by Berlin’s top diplomat.
The move comes after Poland’s ruling nationalists in August estimated that Germany owed the country 6.2-trillion zlotys ($1.26-trillion). Germany, Poland’s biggest trade partner, has said all financial claims linked to the war had been settled.
"(The note) expresses the position of the Polish minister of foreign affairs that the parties should take immediate steps to permanently and effectively ... settle the issue of the consequences of aggression and German occupation,” Rau told a news conference.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina told reporters Rau would raise the issue with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.
More than 5-million Poles, including 3-million Polish Jews, were killed during the war and Warsaw was razed after a 1944 uprising in which about 200,000 civilians died.
In 1953, Poland’s then-communist rulers relinquished all claims to war reparations under pressure from the Soviet Union, which wanted to free East Germany, also a Soviet satellite, from any liabilities.
Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (Pis) party say that agreement is invalid because Poland was unable to negotiate fair compensation. It has revived calls for compensation since it took power in 2015 and has made the promotion of Poland’s wartime victimhood a central plank of its appeal to nationalism.
The combative stance towards Germany, often used by Pis to mobilise its constituency, has strained relations with Berlin.
The German foreign ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.
Reuters
Turkish inflation tops 83%
Is racism serious in Switzerland? The UN says yes
Prime Minister Liz Truss does U-turn on divisive plan to cut tax for UK’s richest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Putin’s Ukraine war is an issue for Latvian voters
Europe steps up vigilance after pipeline leaks as blame game continues
UN’s Guterres slams Putin’s plan to annex seized Ukrainian land
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.