National pay strike hits French energy sector

Bonds and sterling under renewed pressure after Bank of England’s intervention on wednesday offered a brief respite
Local fund managers know the landscape, culture, companies and when potential changes are afoot
Fuel was delivered to PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay after the vessel docked on Thursday morning
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
US company makes agreements for $500m in financing to steady the ship
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Nuclear power, schools and transport disrupted as workers demand higher pay
The contortionist championships are in full swing as players and paid-for apologists try to sell the story that holding the World Cup in Qatar could bring real change.
We visited a yacht builder with a difference to see how detailed scale models are created
A nationwide strike in France on Thursday called by hard-left trade unions demanding higher pay disrupted the energy sector as nuclear power industry workers joined the walkout.
Strikes also hit TotalEnergies refineries for a third day.
The 24-hour strike by electricity union FNME reduced capacity from the power grid at a time when France already faces a record number of nuclear reactor outages.
The strike had reduced nuclear power generation by 3.3GW by 0720 GMT, data from power group EDF showed. It reduced hydropower output by 610MW.
The strike is also expected to cause some disruption of schools and transport.
It is a Test of the unions’ ability to mobilise support and a barometer of potential social unrest as President Emmanuel Macron pushes on with plans to reform France’s pension system. His government is expected to draft legislation by Christmas.
“For us this is a starting point, the start of a movement,” Philippe Martinez, leader of the CGT union spearheading Thursday’s protests, told France 2 Television.
The more moderate CFDT union has shunned the strike call, but its boss Laurent Berger has promised street protests later this year if the government goes too far and too fast on pension reforms.
Europe’s cost-of-living crisis is putting upward pressure on wage inflation as private and public companies face demands from workers to cushion the effects of rising prices.
“Wages must be increased as there is a purchasing power problem in the country,” CGT’s Martinez told BFM television.
The CGT, whose membership includes transport and energy sectors, backs raising the minimum wage to €2,000 per month, a 32-hour week and retirement at 60. Martinez called on other unions to support the strike action.
“If we want to win, all the unions must be together,” he said.
Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies’ oil products refining and delivery for the third day as disruptions continue at seven sites throughout France, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.
Production at the 240,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery in Normandy remained shuttered on Thursday with deliveries blocked from the site, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said. He added that a possible continuation of the strike at the site will be decided tonight.
In French primary schools, the SNUipp-FSU union expects one in every 10 to close in Paris.
Disruption of commuter train services into the capital and metro operations should not be severe, according to strike participation forecasts. On average two out of three buses are expected to run in Paris.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
National pay strike hits French energy sector
A nationwide strike in France on Thursday called by hard-left trade unions demanding higher pay disrupted the energy sector as nuclear power industry workers joined the walkout.
Strikes also hit TotalEnergies refineries for a third day.
The 24-hour strike by electricity union FNME reduced capacity from the power grid at a time when France already faces a record number of nuclear reactor outages.
The strike had reduced nuclear power generation by 3.3GW by 0720 GMT, data from power group EDF showed. It reduced hydropower output by 610MW.
The strike is also expected to cause some disruption of schools and transport.
It is a Test of the unions’ ability to mobilise support and a barometer of potential social unrest as President Emmanuel Macron pushes on with plans to reform France’s pension system. His government is expected to draft legislation by Christmas.
“For us this is a starting point, the start of a movement,” Philippe Martinez, leader of the CGT union spearheading Thursday’s protests, told France 2 Television.
The more moderate CFDT union has shunned the strike call, but its boss Laurent Berger has promised street protests later this year if the government goes too far and too fast on pension reforms.
Europe’s cost-of-living crisis is putting upward pressure on wage inflation as private and public companies face demands from workers to cushion the effects of rising prices.
“Wages must be increased as there is a purchasing power problem in the country,” CGT’s Martinez told BFM television.
The CGT, whose membership includes transport and energy sectors, backs raising the minimum wage to €2,000 per month, a 32-hour week and retirement at 60. Martinez called on other unions to support the strike action.
“If we want to win, all the unions must be together,” he said.
Strikes have disrupted TotalEnergies’ oil products refining and delivery for the third day as disruptions continue at seven sites throughout France, a CGT trade union representative told Reuters.
Production at the 240,000 barrel-per-day Gonfreville refinery in Normandy remained shuttered on Thursday with deliveries blocked from the site, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said. He added that a possible continuation of the strike at the site will be decided tonight.
In French primary schools, the SNUipp-FSU union expects one in every 10 to close in Paris.
Disruption of commuter train services into the capital and metro operations should not be severe, according to strike participation forecasts. On average two out of three buses are expected to run in Paris.
Reuters
Shell buys Nigerian solar company Daystar
Saudi Arabia wealth fund hires banks for first dollar green bond sale
Brazilian companies chase investors in battle to save Amazon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil retreats on strong dollar, recession fears
Lower crude prices limited by talk of Opec+ cuts
Oil prices jump in response to dollars lull
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.