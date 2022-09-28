×

World / Europe

EU rattles its sabre after Russian gas pipelines attacked

Deliberate disruption of bloc’s energy infrastructure will meet ‘robust and united response’, top diplomat quoted as saying

28 September 2022 - 15:57 Paul Carrel and Stine Jacobsen
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark on September 27 2022. Picture: Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark on September 27 2022. Picture: Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Any deliberate disruption of the EU’s energy infrastructure would meet a “robust and united response”, its top diplomat was quoted as saying on Wednesday after several countries said two Russian gas pipelines to Europe were attacked.

As gas continued to spew into the Baltic Sea, it remained far from clear who was behind the leaks or any foul play on the Nord Stream pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building.

Russia, which slashed gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has also said sabotage was a possibility and that the leaks undermined the continent’s energy security.

The EU believes sabotage probably caused the leaks detected on Monday in the Nord Stream pipelines, Josep Borrell was reported as saying by German broadcaster ntv, echoing views aired by Germany, Denmark and Sweden on Tuesday. The EU has not named a possible perpetrator or suggested a reason behind it.

“Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response,” Borrell said, according to ntv.

Denmark’s defence minister, meanwhile, said on Wednesday there is reason for concern about security in the Baltic Sea region after a meeting with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

“Russia has a significant military presence in the Baltic Sea region and we expect them to continue their sabre-rattling,” said Morten Bodskov. 

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters on Tuesday that two blasts were detected. Though this does not represent an attack on Sweden, it is in close contact with partners such as Nato and neighbours such as Denmark and Germany.

Escalating war

Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden said they registered two powerful blasts on Monday in the vicinity of the leaks and the explosions were in the water, not under the seabed.

The Nord Stream pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between capitals in Europe and Moscow that has harmed major Western economies, sent gas prices soaring and sparked a hunt for alternative supplies.

Denmark’s armed forces said the largest gas leak caused a surface disturbance more than 1km wide. Agencies warned ships to avoid the area.

Neither pipeline was pumping gas when the leaks were found, but the incidents scupper any remaining expectations that Europe could receive fuel via Nord Stream 1 before winter.

Operator Nord Stream called the damage “unprecedented”, while Gazprom, the Russian-controlled company with a monopoly on its gas exports by pipeline, declined to say.

Norway has said it will strengthen security at its oil and gas installations after the leaks and reports of drone activities in the North Sea. Danish authorities asked for the level of preparedness in its power and gas sector to be raised.

Russia reduced gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 before suspending flows in August, blaming Western sanctions for causing technical difficulties. European politicians say that was a pretext to stop supplying gas.

The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had yet to enter commercial operations. The plan to use it to supply gas was scrapped by Germany days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, in what Moscow calls a “special military operation”, in February.

European gas prices rose after news of the leaks. The benchmark October Dutch price was up 11% at €204.50/megawatt hour on Wednesday. Though prices are still below this year’s peaks, they remain more than 200% higher than in early September 2021.

In another twist to the Europe gas supply saga, the CEO of Naftogaz said on Wednesday the Ukrainian energy firm will continue with arbitration proceedings against Gazprom over Russian natural gas which transits the country.

Gazprom said on Tuesday that while rejecting all Naftogaz’s say in arbitration, it may introduce sanctions against the company in case it presses on with the case.

Reuters

European gas prices rise amid pipeline issues

Nord Stream shutdown adds to market uncertainty
News
1 day ago

Germany signs gas deal with UAE as chancellor visits Gulf

The deal of just one tanker, but with more to follow next year, caps a trip to the Gulf region by Chancellor Scholz
World
2 days ago
