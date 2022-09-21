Russia detains more than 1,300 in anti-mobilisation protests

Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
We all stand to lose if the government tightens immigration laws — including those of us able to afford shopping from the comfort of home
The RAF is contemplating retrenching about 400 workers out of a staff complement of 3,000, according to Numsa.
DA-led coalition ousts Johnson for failing to do oversight on service delivery
The social media app's new policies bar requests for donations, e-commerce capabilities and accepting gifts from users
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
POWs sent to Saudi Arabia as part of a Russia-Ukraine exchange mediated by the crown prince
Terrence Mashego ruled out of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
The Automobile Association calls on new duties on imported Chinese tyres to be reversed
London — Security forces detained more than 1,300 people in Russia on Wednesday at protests denouncing mobilisation, a rights group said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first military draft since World War 2.
The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said that according to information it had collated from 38 Russian cities, more than 1,311 people had been held by late evening.
It said those figures included at least 502 in Moscow and 524 in St Petersburg, Russia’s second most populous city.
Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia’s anti-protest laws.
Russian interior ministry official Irina Volk, in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies, said officers had cut short attempts to stage what it called small protests.
“In a number of regions, there were attempts to stage unauthorised actions which brought together an extremely small number of participants,” Volk was quoted as saying.
“These were all stopped. And those persons who violated laws were detained and taken to police stations for investigation and establish their responsibility.”
One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.
Meanwhile, EU members Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which border Russia, will not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow’s mobilisation of troops, their ministers said on Wednesday.
“A refusal to fulfil one’s civic duty in Russia or a desire to do so does not constitute sufficient grounds for being granted asylum in another country”, Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said in email to Reuters.
On Twitter, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics cited security concerns for the refusal. The Lithuanian interior ministry said each asylum case would be weighted separately.
The three countries, and Poland, began turning away Russian citizens from their borders at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine.
The ban excludes Russian dissidents seeking refuge in the EU along with lorry drivers, refugees and permanent residents of EU countries, as well as those visiting close family members.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia detains more than 1,300 in anti-mobilisation protests
Rallies held in cities including Moscow and St Petersburg, says independent protest monitoring group
London — Security forces detained more than 1,300 people in Russia on Wednesday at protests denouncing mobilisation, a rights group said, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s first military draft since World War 2.
The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said that according to information it had collated from 38 Russian cities, more than 1,311 people had been held by late evening.
It said those figures included at least 502 in Moscow and 524 in St Petersburg, Russia’s second most populous city.
Unsanctioned rallies are illegal under Russia’s anti-protest laws.
Russian interior ministry official Irina Volk, in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies, said officers had cut short attempts to stage what it called small protests.
“In a number of regions, there were attempts to stage unauthorised actions which brought together an extremely small number of participants,” Volk was quoted as saying.
“These were all stopped. And those persons who violated laws were detained and taken to police stations for investigation and establish their responsibility.”
One-way flights out of Russia were rocketing in price and selling out fast on Wednesday after Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.
Meanwhile, EU members Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which border Russia, will not offer refuge to any Russians fleeing Moscow’s mobilisation of troops, their ministers said on Wednesday.
“A refusal to fulfil one’s civic duty in Russia or a desire to do so does not constitute sufficient grounds for being granted asylum in another country”, Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said in email to Reuters.
On Twitter, Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics cited security concerns for the refusal. The Lithuanian interior ministry said each asylum case would be weighted separately.
The three countries, and Poland, began turning away Russian citizens from their borders at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine.
The ban excludes Russian dissidents seeking refuge in the EU along with lorry drivers, refugees and permanent residents of EU countries, as well as those visiting close family members.
Reuters
Putin mobilises more troops, warns West over ‘nuclear blackmail’
LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Putin unable to use fascism’s most powerful tool: hate
Top Putin ally backs vote on Ukrainian regions joining Russia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ukraine invasion ‘should make your blood run cold, Biden tells UN
EU reaffirms support for Ukraine after Putin’s nuke threat
Nato and Ukraine denounce Russia’s ‘sham’ referendum plans to annex Donbas
STEVEN KUO: Putin takes flak over Ukraine war from SCO allies China and India
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.