World leaders pay homage at queen’s coffin

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Should it really be about promoting historically disadvantaged people or worker ownership?
Industries reject proposed increases in the Tax Laws Amendment Bill
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
It has invested $200m in US company Li-Cycle Holdings and joined forces with startup Britishvolt
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Ukrainians returning to territory abandoned by Russian forces try to find dead relatives
Lesser teams would have wilted under the pressure applied during Argentina’s fightback from a 22-6 halftime deficit, but Kolisi’s men stood firm
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
President Joe Biden was expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state.
Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals for a reception before the grand state funeral on Monday.
The queen’s body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday. People from all walks of life and from around the world filed past in an emotional stream, many queuing overnight.
“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” Biden said in a message after news of the queen’s death on September 8 at the age of 96.
He was one of the 14 US presidents of her reign. Elizabeth met all except Lyndon Johnson, starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was seen curtsying at the coffin, are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.
“The sheer silence of that space is one of the things that makes it so moving,” Ardern said. She shared the moment with people who had queued for 20 hours or longer.
“The queen was here for her people, and now her people are there for her,” she told the BBC on Sunday.
Britain has hosted a series of poignant, carefully choreographed ceremonies in the 10 days after Elizabeth’s death, reflecting the traditions and pageantry of British royalty.
On Saturday night, the queen’s eight grandchildren, including Charles’s sons Princes William and Harry, held a solemn vigil at her coffin’s side, after a similar observance by her children the day before.
In a tribute to the late monarch on Sunday, Queen Consort Camilla, wife of the new king, said the late queen’s smile was “unforgettable”.
“She’s been part of our lives forever. I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the queen being there,” Camilla said. “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”
A minute of national silence was held at 8pm on Sunday.
The funeral on Monday will be at Westminster Abbey in London, site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British kings and queens since William I in 1066.
London’s metropolitan police says the ceremony is the biggest security operation it has undertaken. Crowds of people were camping out to secure positions on the procession route.
About 500 guests from nearly 200 countries and territories will be among those attending, including presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans. Huge crowds are expected to throng the streets.
Britain has not held a state funeral on the scale planned for the queen since that for World War 2 leader Winston Churchill in 1965.
The government said big screens to watch the ceremony would be set up in Hyde Park in London and in cities across the country. The funeral will also be aired live by broadcasters.
Television ratings service Overnights.TV estimated that on the day of the queen’s death about 33-million people tuned in to the BBC and other channels carrying the news.
Such has been the desire to pay tribute to the popular monarch, the only one most Britons have known since her accession in 1952, that tens of thousands have waited patiently in the line queue along the River Thames to spend a few brief seconds at the side of her coffin.
“To think that everybody is there for one person, to mark what she has done for people and whatever way they felt she touched them or their country,” said Darren Luckhurst, a 49-year-old head teacher.
“Hats, gloves and I suppose camaraderie” helped him through the cold night, he said.
A decision on closing entry to the queue would be taken on Sunday, the government said. By the time her lying-in-state ends on Monday, as many as 750,000 may have filed past.
“She wouldn’t believe all this, she really wouldn’t,” Prince William said as he joined his father Charles in speaking to queuing mourners on Saturday. “It’s amazing.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
World leaders pay homage at queen’s coffin
People queue for hours to bid final farewell to Elizabeth II
President Joe Biden was expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state.
Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals for a reception before the grand state funeral on Monday.
The queen’s body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday. People from all walks of life and from around the world filed past in an emotional stream, many queuing overnight.
“Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” Biden said in a message after news of the queen’s death on September 8 at the age of 96.
He was one of the 14 US presidents of her reign. Elizabeth met all except Lyndon Johnson, starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was seen curtsying at the coffin, are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.
“The sheer silence of that space is one of the things that makes it so moving,” Ardern said. She shared the moment with people who had queued for 20 hours or longer.
“The queen was here for her people, and now her people are there for her,” she told the BBC on Sunday.
Britain has hosted a series of poignant, carefully choreographed ceremonies in the 10 days after Elizabeth’s death, reflecting the traditions and pageantry of British royalty.
On Saturday night, the queen’s eight grandchildren, including Charles’s sons Princes William and Harry, held a solemn vigil at her coffin’s side, after a similar observance by her children the day before.
In a tribute to the late monarch on Sunday, Queen Consort Camilla, wife of the new king, said the late queen’s smile was “unforgettable”.
“She’s been part of our lives forever. I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the queen being there,” Camilla said. “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.”
A minute of national silence was held at 8pm on Sunday.
The funeral on Monday will be at Westminster Abbey in London, site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British kings and queens since William I in 1066.
London’s metropolitan police says the ceremony is the biggest security operation it has undertaken. Crowds of people were camping out to secure positions on the procession route.
About 500 guests from nearly 200 countries and territories will be among those attending, including presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans. Huge crowds are expected to throng the streets.
Britain has not held a state funeral on the scale planned for the queen since that for World War 2 leader Winston Churchill in 1965.
The government said big screens to watch the ceremony would be set up in Hyde Park in London and in cities across the country. The funeral will also be aired live by broadcasters.
Television ratings service Overnights.TV estimated that on the day of the queen’s death about 33-million people tuned in to the BBC and other channels carrying the news.
Such has been the desire to pay tribute to the popular monarch, the only one most Britons have known since her accession in 1952, that tens of thousands have waited patiently in the line queue along the River Thames to spend a few brief seconds at the side of her coffin.
“To think that everybody is there for one person, to mark what she has done for people and whatever way they felt she touched them or their country,” said Darren Luckhurst, a 49-year-old head teacher.
“Hats, gloves and I suppose camaraderie” helped him through the cold night, he said.
A decision on closing entry to the queue would be taken on Sunday, the government said. By the time her lying-in-state ends on Monday, as many as 750,000 may have filed past.
“She wouldn’t believe all this, she really wouldn’t,” Prince William said as he joined his father Charles in speaking to queuing mourners on Saturday. “It’s amazing.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Queue to view Queen Elizabeth’s coffin paused as waiting time hits 12 hours
King leads procession of queen’s coffin through London
Ramaphosa to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.