×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Armenia says troops have been killed in battles with Azerbaijan

Armenia says several towns near the border with Azerbaijan were shelled in the early hours of Tuesday

13 September 2022 - 10:46 Agency Staff
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Picture: SERGEY BOBYLEV/TASS HOST PHOTO AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Picture: SERGEY BOBYLEV/TASS HOST PHOTO AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan, after a sharp escalation in hostilities that prompted big powers to call for restraint.

Armenia said that several towns near the border with Azerbaijan, including Jermuk, Goris and Kapan, were being shelled in the early hours of Tuesday, and said it had responded to what it called a “large-scale provocation” by the Azerbaijan.

Baku said it was attacked by Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of attacking Armenian towns because it did not want to negotiate over the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave that is inside Azerbaijan but mainly populated by ethnic Armenians.

“The intensity of hostilities has decreased but attacks on one or two fronts from Azerbaijan continue,” Pashinyan said in a speech to parliament, according to Russian media.

The latest escalation of decades-old hostilities between the two south Caucasus countries has fuelled fears that a second full-fledged war could break out in the post-Soviet world in addition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan, which accused Armenia of carrying intelligence activity along the border and moving weapons, said its military positions came under attack by Armenia. Azerbaijani media reported that a ceasefire agreement had been broken almost immediately after being enforced early on Tuesday.

“As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement. “We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately.”

Russia, which operates a military base in Armenia, is a key power broker in the region and an ally of Yerevan through the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, while Turkey backs Azerbaijan.

The defence ministers of Armenia and Russia spoke on Tuesday morning and agreed to take steps to stabilise the situation on the border, while Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and called for Armenia to “cease its provocations”.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, also urged Pashinyan to prevent further escalation.

Russia sent thousands of peacekeepers to the region in 2020 as part of a deal to end six weeks of hostilities between the sides, which saw Azerbaijan make significant territorial gains in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Reuters

Russians pushed back to within 50km of border, says Ukraine

Winter will be a turning point, says Zelensky, as he hails lightning advances in Kharkiv province
World
1 day ago

ANDREAS KLUTH: Vladimir Putin will do his best to spread more lies in hope of building ‘fifth column’

In its protracted standoff against Putin and the brutish neo-imperialism he represents, the West can only win if it stays united
Opinion
22 hours ago

Russia is gaining from war in Ukraine, Putin says

‘The main gain has been the strengthening of our sovereignty, and this is the inevitable result of what is happening now. This will ultimately ...
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Queen Elizabeth: world reacts to death of monarch
World / Europe
2.
Gambia investigates if child deaths are linked to ...
World / Africa
3.
India is expanding coal, but still looking at a ...
World / Asia
4.
EU to assist with military support to Mozambique
World / Africa
5.
Mexican loan apps lure young people into ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

TONY LEON: De Klerk and the Gorbachev paradox

Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Russian and ANC jokes: we’re back in the USSR

Opinion / Columnists

LIONEL LAURENT: Liz Truss should grab chance to wield more diplomatic influence ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.