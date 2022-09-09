×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Ukrainian army needs winter supplies, Nato says

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called on Nato allies to ramp up defence production, as well to stock up their own inventories

09 September 2022 - 18:20 Sabine Siebold
Ukrainian military drills near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea. Picture: REUTERS/ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE
Ukrainian military drills near the border with Russian-annexed Crimea. Picture: REUTERS/ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Brussels — Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg urged allies on Friday to supply Kyiv with winter gear such as clothing, tents and generators to enable Ukrainian troops to keep on fighting Russia’s invasion in the cold season.

Average winter temperatures are below freezing for much of the country and it is not unusual for temperatures to drop to -15°C.

“The winter is coming, it’s going to be hard, and therefore we need both to continue to supply weapons and ammunition but also winter clothing, tents, generators and all the specific equipment which is needed for the winter,” Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Brussels.

“Partly because the size of the Ukrainian army has just increased so much, they need more of this kind of winter equipment, and Nato is particularly focused on how we can provide tens of thousands of, for instance, winter uniforms,” Stoltenberg added.

On Friday, swiftly advancing Ukrainian troops were approaching the main railway supplying Russian forces in the east of the country, after the collapse of a section of Russia’s front line caused the most dramatic shift in the war’s momentum since its early weeks.

It was the first lightning advance of its kind reported by either side for months, in a war mainly characterised by grinding front-line battles since Russia abandoned its ill-fated assault on the capital Kyiv in March.

Stoltenberg called on Nato allies to ramp up defence production, as well to stock up their own inventories so they could deliver more weapons to Kyiv.

“We are now in close contact with the defence industry, with capitals … to ensure that we are now ramping up production, that we are replenishing the stocks,” he said.

“This is also about ensuring that we have the weapons, the ammunitions, the capabilities in place for our own deterrence and defence,” he underlined.

Reuters

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit, pledges $2bn in fresh security aid

Biden’s top envoy says Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia has full support of the US
World
1 day ago

Russia is gaining from war in Ukraine, Putin says

‘The main gain has been the strengthening of our sovereignty, and this is the inevitable result of what is happening now. This will ultimately ...
World
2 days ago

Russia’s Lavrov chides Truss over Ukraine stance

The foreign minister says the new prime minister’s approach will not help Britain on the global stage
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Queen Elizabeth: world reacts to death of monarch
World / Europe
2.
Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning ...
World / Europe
3.
EU to assist with military support to Mozambique
World / Africa
4.
Gambia investigates if child deaths are linked to ...
World / Africa
5.
Landslides kill at least 15 in western Uganda
World / Africa

Related Articles

India curbs rice exports raising fears of higher prices

News

LETTER: Putin placed himself in checkmate

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.