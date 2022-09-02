Putin to stay away from Gorbachev’s funeral

Despite the recovery, Brent is on course for a weekly drop of nearly 6% while WTI is set for a fall of about 4% over the week
If he is re-elected, the former president, who suffered persecution, will boost ties with Africa
Uber Eats head of operations says the company prioritises the safety of users of the platform
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Plan to test different components of the devices simultaneously looks set to cut as much as five to eight weeks from the 16 to 21 now needed to test and certify products
Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Vicky Bowman and her Burmese husband Htein Lin, an artist and former political prisoner, were arrested for staying at an address different to the one she had registered under
Fairy-tale promoted side now confronted by the real thing
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to stay away from the funeral on Saturday of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, sends a deliberate message that underlines his differing view of the world, one of Russia’s most prominent journalists has said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin had a “full working day” on Saturday, including what he called internal meetings, an international phone call and preparations for an economic forum in Vladivostok next week.
Instead, the Russian leader on Thursday visited the Moscow hospital where Gorbachev died aged 91 two days earlier, and placed red roses beside the late politician’s coffin.
According to Vladimir Pozner, a veteran journalist who interviewed Gorbachev many times and who knows Russia’s political elite well, Putin’s decision not to attend the funeral was a calculated one.
“I think it’s a kind of a statement,” Pozner, 88, told Reuters in an interview.
“And I don’t think that Mr Putin is a particular fan of Mr Gorbachev. That’s his right, he doesn’t have to be. I think they saw the world very differently.”
Putin called the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, over which Gorbachev unwittingly presided, the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century which he would reverse if given a chance.
Gorbachev was devastated too by the collapse of the USSR which he had hoped to reform and preserve. More than three decades later, many Russians still blame him for the break-up of the former superpower.
Putin’s decision to launch what he called “a special military operation” in Ukraine appears aimed at reversing, at least in part, the collapse which Gorbachev failed to prevent.
Pozner, who said he admired and liked Gorbachev even though the late politician had used crude language to berate him in their last phone conversation, said that Putin’s attitude to Boris Yeltsin, his immediate successor, was very different.
That can be seen in the starkly different ways the Kremlin has approached the two politicians’ funerals.
Gorbachev’s body will lie in state on Saturday in Moscow’s Hall of Columns, a grand venue near the Kremlin that hosted the funerals of Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev. But though Gorbachev will be given a military guard of honour his funeral will not be a state one.
By contrast, Putin declared a national day of mourning when Yeltsin, the man who named him as his successor, died in 2007. Putin, alongside world leaders, then attended a grand state funeral in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.
Pozner suggested that Yeltsin’s desire to eclipse Gorbachev, whom he loathed, may have been one of the reasons the Soviet Union fell.
“You know that Gorbachev сeased to be President of the USSR because of Yeltsin,” said Pozner.
“Yeltsin, in my opinion, broke up the Soviet Union precisely to become President. Because as long as there was the Soviet Union, there was a President Gorbachev. And when the Soviet Union disappeared — President Gorbachev disappeared and you had President Yeltsin,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Putin to stay away from Gorbachev’s funeral
Putin on Thursday visited the Moscow hospital where Gorbachev died aged 91 two days earlier, and placed red roses beside the late politician’s coffin
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to stay away from the funeral on Saturday of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, sends a deliberate message that underlines his differing view of the world, one of Russia’s most prominent journalists has said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin had a “full working day” on Saturday, including what he called internal meetings, an international phone call and preparations for an economic forum in Vladivostok next week.
Instead, the Russian leader on Thursday visited the Moscow hospital where Gorbachev died aged 91 two days earlier, and placed red roses beside the late politician’s coffin.
According to Vladimir Pozner, a veteran journalist who interviewed Gorbachev many times and who knows Russia’s political elite well, Putin’s decision not to attend the funeral was a calculated one.
“I think it’s a kind of a statement,” Pozner, 88, told Reuters in an interview.
“And I don’t think that Mr Putin is a particular fan of Mr Gorbachev. That’s his right, he doesn’t have to be. I think they saw the world very differently.”
Putin called the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, over which Gorbachev unwittingly presided, the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century which he would reverse if given a chance.
Gorbachev was devastated too by the collapse of the USSR which he had hoped to reform and preserve. More than three decades later, many Russians still blame him for the break-up of the former superpower.
Putin’s decision to launch what he called “a special military operation” in Ukraine appears aimed at reversing, at least in part, the collapse which Gorbachev failed to prevent.
Pozner, who said he admired and liked Gorbachev even though the late politician had used crude language to berate him in their last phone conversation, said that Putin’s attitude to Boris Yeltsin, his immediate successor, was very different.
That can be seen in the starkly different ways the Kremlin has approached the two politicians’ funerals.
Gorbachev’s body will lie in state on Saturday in Moscow’s Hall of Columns, a grand venue near the Kremlin that hosted the funerals of Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin, Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev. But though Gorbachev will be given a military guard of honour his funeral will not be a state one.
By contrast, Putin declared a national day of mourning when Yeltsin, the man who named him as his successor, died in 2007. Putin, alongside world leaders, then attended a grand state funeral in Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.
Pozner suggested that Yeltsin’s desire to eclipse Gorbachev, whom he loathed, may have been one of the reasons the Soviet Union fell.
“You know that Gorbachev сeased to be President of the USSR because of Yeltsin,” said Pozner.
“Yeltsin, in my opinion, broke up the Soviet Union precisely to become President. Because as long as there was the Soviet Union, there was a President Gorbachev. And when the Soviet Union disappeared — President Gorbachev disappeared and you had President Yeltsin,” he said.
Reuters
Russia struggles to export record wheat crop
Mikhail Gorbachev denied state funeral, Putin ‘too busy to attend’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.