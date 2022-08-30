×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years

Inflation climbs again in August, strengthening the case for the ECB to go for a larger rate hike in September

30 August 2022 - 23:54 Miranda Murray
The Reichstag in Berlin, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE
The Reichstag in Berlin, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

Berlin — German inflation rose to its highest level in almost 50 years in August, beating a high set only three months earlier, data showed, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank (ECB) to go for a larger basis point interest rate increase next month.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other EU countries (HICP), increased by 8.8% on the year, following an unexpected 8.5% rise in July, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday. The reading was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.

The rise comes despite government measures meant to stifle inflation, including cheaper public transit tickets and a fuel tax cut, that are set to end on August 31. Without any follow-up measures, analysts predicted inflation in Europe’s largest economy could reach double digits before the end of 2022.

“Judging by the current inflation rate and what is still to come, the ECB should actually launch a jumbo interest rate step,” said VP Bank chief economist Thomas Gitzel.

The ECB raised its deposit rate by 50 basis points to zero in July and a similar move was expected for September until recently, but a host of policymakers made the case for discussing a 75 bps increase as well.

At 8.9%, eurozone inflation is already more than four times the ECB’s 2% target and could exceed 10% in the coming months.

German inflation rose to 8.7% in May, which had marked the first time since winter 1973/1974 — when the first oil crisis led to a new and difficult-to-tame inflationary cycle — that inflation had been so high, the office said at the time.

Energy price increases as a result of the war in Ukraine have been the primary driver behind higher inflation; August’s energy prices were 35.6% higher than the same month in 2021.

Reuters  

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 ...
World / Europe
2.
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91
World / Europe
3.
IMF board approves $1.1bn for flood-hit Pakistan
World / Asia
4.
Taming inflation set to trigger recession, ...
World
5.
Stop your fussing, China tells Taiwan over drone ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

ECB needs ‘resolute’ rate hike to tame inflation

News

Taming inflation set to trigger recession, hitting emerging markets hard

World

EU prepares to step into its energy market to ease prices

News

Mixed reaction to Macron’s call for sacrifices

World / Europe

All eyes on Europe’s economic data this week as fears of recession rise

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.