World / Europe

Turkish opposition leader denies insulting president

29 August 2022 - 15:52 Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Picture: REUTERS
The Istanbul head of Turkey’s main opposition party, who cannot run in the 2023 elections but can still play a big role in rallying voters in the nation’s biggest city, denied a new charge of insulting the president on Monday.

Canan Kaftancioglu was handed a ban in June after Turkey’s top appeals court upheld a five-year jail sentence against her on charges including insulting the president, meaning she cannot run as a candidate.

Under Turkish law, she was not required to serve the full sentence and was jailed for several hours in May before her release.

Kaftancioglu is widely credited for the opposition’s victory in Istanbul local elections in 2019, which was the first defeat for President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party in 25 years.

Prosecutors opened a new investigation against her earlier in August over a speech in which she described Erdogan as a dictator.

In her statement to an Istanbul prosecutor, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, Kaftancioglu said using the term “dictator” was legitimate criticism since Erdogan holds wide-ranging powers.

“It is a criticism directed at the president single-handedly having executive powers in the name of government; legislative powers as leader of the political party with a majority in parliament and judicial powers…” she told the prosecutor.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are due by June 2023 and polls show Erdogan trailing likely opposition candidates while his AKP and its allies look set to lose their parliamentary majority.

The European Court of Human Rights said in 2021 the law on insulting the president, under which thousands have been prosecuted, should be changed.

Critics say Turkish courts are under pressure from Erdogan and the governing party, an accusation the government has repeatedly rejected.

Kaftancioglu’s liberal views put her at odds with the conservative, Islamist-rooted AKP and have made her a target of frequent attacks by Erdogan and his ministers.

“First of all, I am a woman. Their expectation is for women to not make a sound when someone wags their finger. I think that is one of the underlying reasons for the attacks on my person,” Kaftancioglu said in a recent interview.

Another reason was her success in organising the CHP provincial group, she said.

Under her leadership, the CHP has connected better with Istanbul residents for the first time, Kaftancioglu said.

“I have dreams for the world, for Turkey, for women, for politics in Turkey. These dreams frighten today’s government.” 

Reuters

Turkish travellers struggle to get European visas

Turks applying for visas to the 26 Schengen countries are increasingly being rejected, data shows
World
3 days ago

No public parties for Ukraine independence day as risk is too great

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned at the weekend of a risk of more severe attacks
World
6 days ago
