Stockholm — Police have destroyed a bag that contained explosives and was found in central Stockholm late on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the police said on Monday.
The explosive device was found in a park in the centre of Stockholm that had been among the venues for the capital city’s annual Culture Festival, which ran from August 17 to August 21.
“The police assess that the bag which was found on Sunday at Kungstradgarden contained an explosive charge,” the police said in a statement.
The area was cordoned off and the bag disarmed by the bomb squad. Authorities had carried out a forensic examination in the early hours of Monday morning, the police said.
“Now all the components will be examined. It is only after a full examination at the national forensic centre that we will be able to say whether the dangerous object was functional,” Erik Akerlund, local police chief at the Norrmalm police in Stockholm said.
Reuters
Police disarm possible bomb in Stockholm park
The explosive device was found in a park in the centre of Stockholm that had been among the venues for city’s annual Culture Festival
