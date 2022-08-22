×

World / Europe

Police disarm possible bomb in Stockholm park

The explosive device was found in a park in the centre of Stockholm that had been among the venues for city’s annual Culture Festival

22 August 2022 - 16:46 Niklas Pollard
Picture: FILE PHOTO
Picture: FILE PHOTO

Stockholm — Police have destroyed a bag that contained explosives and was found in central Stockholm late on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the police said on Monday.

The explosive device was found in a park in the centre of Stockholm that had been among the venues for the capital city’s annual Culture Festival, which ran from August 17 to August 21.

“The police assess that the bag which was found on Sunday at Kungstradgarden contained an explosive charge,” the police said in a statement.

The area was cordoned off and the bag disarmed by the bomb squad. Authorities had carried out a forensic examination in the early hours of Monday morning, the police said.

“Now all the components will be examined. It is only after a full examination at the national forensic centre that we will be able to say whether the dangerous object was functional,” Erik Akerlund, local police chief at the Norrmalm police in Stockholm said. 

Reuters

Sama chair hid in bushes after being stabbed on Saturday night

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa was on his way home from the airport when he had car trouble near Spaghetti Junction in Durban
National
4 hours ago

Imran Khan blames government for blocking YouTube to censor him

Regulator announced a ban on the live airing of ‘inflammatory’ speeches by Pakistan’s former prime minister
World
19 hours ago

At least 21 killed in Somalia hotel siege, many hostages freed

Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group, fighting to topple the Somali government for more than a decade, claimed responsibility for the attack
World
1 day ago
