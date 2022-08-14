×

World / Europe

UN-chartered ship in Ukraine loads grain aid for transport to Ethiopia

It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

14 August 2022 - 20:04 Andrea Shalal
UN official Denise Brown, deputy country director at World Food Programme Marianne Ward and Ukraine infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in font of the Brave Commander bulk carrier, in the port of Pivdennyi in Yuzhne, southern Ukraine, August 14 2022. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS
UN official Denise Brown, deputy country director at World Food Programme Marianne Ward and Ukraine infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in font of the Brave Commander bulk carrier, in the port of Pivdennyi in Yuzhne, southern Ukraine, August 14 2022. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Yuzhne — The UN-chartered ship Brave Commander will depart Ukraine for Africa in coming days after it finishes loading more than 25,353-tonnes of wheat in the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi, a UN official said.

The ship, which arrived in the port near Odesa, will sail to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the UN and Turkey in late July.

It will be the first humanitarian food aid cargo bound for Africa since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 under the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Denise Brown, UN resident co-ordinator in Ukraine, told reporters the grain was urgently needed in Ethiopia, and the UN would work to ensure continued shipments to countries around Africa that are facing famine and sharply higher food prices.

“On a very, very personal note, for any mothers who might be listening, seeing hunger in a child is very painful. Hunger, malnutrition is physically very, very painful,” Brown, who was previously posted in the Central African Republic, told reporters. “It’s up to all of us to help these children.”

The world needs the food of Ukraine. This is the beginning of what we hope is normal operations for the hungry people of the world
Marianne Ward, WFP deputy country director

The cargo was funded with donations from the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the US Agency for International Development and several private donors.

“The world needs the food of Ukraine. This is the beginning of what we hope is normal operations for the hungry people of the world,” Marianne Ward, WFP deputy country director, told reporters. The relief agency purchased more than 800,000 tonnes of grain in Ukraine last year.

Ukrainian authorities have not released details on when the Brave Commander will sail or when it will arrive in Ethiopia, citing security concerns.

A total of 16 ships have now departed from Ukraine, according to authorities there, following the deal with Russia to allow a resumption of grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, after they were stalled for five months due to the war.

“We look at this ... in a very positive way. We’re optimistic,” Brown told Reuters in a separate interview.

The agreement was reached last month amid fears that the loss of Ukrainian grain supplies would lead to severe food shortages and even outbreaks of famine in parts of the world.

The first ship to depart Ukraine under the deal, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two shipping sources said.

Brown said the authorities were looking at using rail to augment the shipments of grain, and the Ukrainian agriculture ministry also plans to open a new truck route to Poland.

Ukraine has about 20-million tonnes of grain left over from last year’s crop, while this year’s wheat harvest is also estimated at 20-million tonnes.

So far most of the cargoes under the deal have carried grain for animal feed or for fuel.

As part of the UN deal, all ships are inspected in Istanbul by the Joint Co-ordination Centre, where Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN personnel work.

Reuters 

New satellite images show damage at Russian airbase in Crimea

Crimea blasts suggest Ukraine has new long-range strike capability, while both sides trade accusations over shelling of nuclear plant
World
3 days ago

Families throughout the world struggle amid eye-popping food inflation

Labour shortages, soaring energy costs and Russia’s war in Ukraine are propelling prices for kitchen staples to new records, dragging family finances ...
News
3 days ago

World close to ‘disaster’ as Ukraine and Russia trade fire near Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Ukraine and Russia accused each other of imperilling the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, near the town of Marhanets in Southern ...
World
4 days ago

China says the US is ‘main instigator’ of Ukraine war

China’s ambassador to Moscow criticises the US for backing Nato expansion
World
4 days ago

Moscow steps up offensive as Zelensky calls for ban on all Russians

Both sides accuse each other of endangering the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with reckless military action
World
5 days ago
