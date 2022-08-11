×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Latvia designates Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Resolution calls on Western allies to tighten sanctions against Moscow for 'genocidal' war in Ukraine

11 August 2022 - 17:10 Augustas Stankevicius
A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, August 4 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Vilnius  — Latvia’s parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow to bring an end to the conflict.

“Latvia recognises Russia’s actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people,” the Baltic nation's parliament said in a resolution. 

Western nations should increase their military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine and support initiatives condemning Russia's actions, it added.

Russia on Thursday condemned the resolution, calling it xenophobic. “Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes and thousands have been killed since Russia’s invasion in February. 

Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians in what it calls its “special military operation”.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was grateful for the Latvian parliament’s resolution. “Ukraine encourages other states and organisations to follow suit,” Kuleba tweeted.

Reuters 

Moscow steps up offensive as Zelensky calls for ban on all Russians

Both sides accuse each other of endangering the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with reckless military action
World
1 day ago

Ukraine faces key test on debt freeze plan

A two-year moratorium on external debt payments would allow Ukraine to avoid a contractual or legal default
World
3 days ago

STEVEN KUO: Both East and West try to bully Africa

With tensions rising in the Indo-Pacific, both sides will want the support of the continent
Opinion
1 day ago

Ukraine warns of Chernobyl-like disaster as nuclear plant hit

Kyiv appeals for the area to be made a demilitarised zone amid global alarm over artillery attacks
World
3 days ago

JAVIER BLAS: Putin raking in oil profits as sales recover

Russian president is winning the energy war as Europe faces tough winter
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Antarctica glaciers crumbling rapidly, ...
World
2.
Greece to exit EU scrutiny of its economy after ...
World / Europe
3.
Kenyans choose new president from familiar faces
World / Africa
4.
At least 15 soldiers killed in double blast in ...
World / Africa
5.
China says the US is ‘main instigator’ of Ukraine ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Blinken launches new Africa strategy amid geopolitical tug-of-war

National

China says the US is ‘main instigator’ of Ukraine war

World / Asia

World close to ‘disaster’ as Ukraine and Russia trade fire near Europe’s ...

World / Europe

Russian steelmaker Evraz puts North American business up for sale

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.