Latvia designates Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

Investors anticipate central banks to dial back on September interest-rate hikes due to peaking inflation
The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
Some of the employees of the arms manufacturer have not been paid for more than two years
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Group core profit rose 15.1% in MTN's half-year, despite data prices falling more than a fifth, and its looking to fund its network rollout
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Crimea blasts suggest Ukraine has new long-range strike capability, while both sides trade accusations over shelling of nuclear plant
Players told to express themselves and not think about losing during Sundowns clash on Saturday
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Vilnius — Latvia’s parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow to bring an end to the conflict.
“Latvia recognises Russia’s actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people,” the Baltic nation's parliament said in a resolution.
Western nations should increase their military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine and support initiatives condemning Russia's actions, it added.
Russia on Thursday condemned the resolution, calling it xenophobic. “Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes and thousands have been killed since Russia’s invasion in February.
Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians in what it calls its “special military operation”.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was grateful for the Latvian parliament’s resolution. “Ukraine encourages other states and organisations to follow suit,” Kuleba tweeted.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Latvia designates Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Resolution calls on Western allies to tighten sanctions against Moscow for 'genocidal' war in Ukraine
Vilnius — Latvia’s parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism” over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow to bring an end to the conflict.
“Latvia recognises Russia’s actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people,” the Baltic nation's parliament said in a resolution.
Western nations should increase their military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine and support initiatives condemning Russia's actions, it added.
Russia on Thursday condemned the resolution, calling it xenophobic. “Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis,” foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes and thousands have been killed since Russia’s invasion in February.
Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians in what it calls its “special military operation”.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was grateful for the Latvian parliament’s resolution. “Ukraine encourages other states and organisations to follow suit,” Kuleba tweeted.
Reuters
Moscow steps up offensive as Zelensky calls for ban on all Russians
Ukraine faces key test on debt freeze plan
STEVEN KUO: Both East and West try to bully Africa
Ukraine warns of Chernobyl-like disaster as nuclear plant hit
JAVIER BLAS: Putin raking in oil profits as sales recover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Blinken launches new Africa strategy amid geopolitical tug-of-war
China says the US is ‘main instigator’ of Ukraine war
World close to ‘disaster’ as Ukraine and Russia trade fire near Europe’s ...
Russian steelmaker Evraz puts North American business up for sale
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.