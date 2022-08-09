Moscow steps up offensive as Zelensky calls for ban on all Russians

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The miner has instituted projects to decrease the social wage deficit, ranging from education to roads
President laments that scarcely a day passes without reports about men attacking, violating and killing women
Chair Siboniso Duma says province may well support Ramaphosa for a second term
Antitrust suit would be the US justice department’s second case against Google
The Trump-era tariffs on imported metals have been eased for some other countries
In the wake of SAA’s near-demise Comair’s market share crept up to 35%-40% by the time it too collapsed
US semiconductor companies are planning billions of dollars in new investments spurred by government funding
Failure to win on Saturday would put coach Ian Foster and captain under pressure in terms of their future with the team
Nicholas Yell trades SUV for saddle and makes his way from Bot River to Merweville and on to Kruisrivier
Kyiv — Russia unleashed ground forces, air strikes and artillery as it pressed ahead with a grinding offensive designed to complete its capture of eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv said its troops were putting up fierce resistance and holding the line.
Heavy fighting was reported on Tuesday in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks as they tried to seize control of the industrialised Donbas region.
“The situation in the region is tense — shelling is constant throughout the frontline. The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, told Ukrainian television. “The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding.”
The Ukrainian military said it repelled ground assaults in the direction of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and wiped out Russian reconnaissance units, including near Bakhmut.
Russia gave a different assessment. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed his forces had captured a factory for Moscow on the edge of the eastern town of Soledar. Other Russian-backed forces said they were in the process of “clearing out” the heavily fortified village of Pisky, and Russian media reported that mercenaries from the Wagner Group had dug in near the city of Bakhmut.
Some of the places Russia is targeting, such as Pisky, are heavily fortified settlements criss-crossed with tunnels and trenches where Ukrainian forces have long been dug in.
Reuters could not verify either side’s battlefield accounts.
British military intelligence, which is helping Ukraine, said Russia’s push towards the city of Bakhmut has been its most successful operation in the Donbas in the past 30 days, but said it still only managed to advance about 10km. It said Russian forces in other areas have not gained more than 3km over the same period.
Russia, as part of what it calls its “special military operation”, has said it plans to seize full control of the Donbas on behalf of pro-Kremlin separatist forces, while Russian-installed officials in parts of southern Ukraine have said they plan to press ahead with referendums to join Russia.
Ukraine, which says Russia is prosecuting an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression, is banking on sophisticated Western-supplied rocket and artillery systems to degrade Russian supply lines and logistics.
Blanket ban
Kyiv, which has made modest progress in recent weeks taking back some settlements in places, is also getting Western help when it comes to intelligence, training and logistics, and hopes it can launch a wider counteroffensive in southern Ukraine to dislodge Moscow’s forces.
Apparently spooked by that risk, Russia has moved to bolster its forces in the south and, according to Britain, focused on reinforcing its defences there at the weekend.
Neither side reveals the number of dead or wounded, but both are believed to have suffered heavy losses.
US undersecretary of defence for policy Colin Kahl said on Monday Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded, since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Stepping up its financial aid and military spending on Ukraine, Washington announced it would send $4.5bn in budgetary support and $1bn in weapons, including long-range rocket munitions and armoured medical transport vehicles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Washington Post that he wants the West to impose a blanket ban on all Russians, including those that have fled Russia since February 24 because they disagreed with Putin’s decision to invade.
“Whichever kind of Russian ... make them go to Russia,” Zelensky was quoted as saying. “They’ll understand then,” he said. “They’ll say, ‘This [war] has nothing to do with us. The whole population can’t be held responsible, can it?’ It can. The population picked this government and they’re not fighting it, not arguing with it, not shouting at it.”
Tensions remained high around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, after both sides accused each other at the weekend of endangering it with reckless military action.
The plant, which is staffed by Ukrainians, has been under the control of Russia since March. Moscow has militarised it to prevent Ukrainian forces from retaking it. Russia’s RIA news agency cited a Russian-backed separatist official on Tuesday as saying anti-aircraft defences around the plant would be strengthened.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called any attack on a nuclear plant “suicidal” and demanded UN nuclear inspectors be given access.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Moscow steps up offensive as Zelensky calls for ban on all Russians
Both sides accuse each other of endangering the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with reckless military action
Kyiv — Russia unleashed ground forces, air strikes and artillery as it pressed ahead with a grinding offensive designed to complete its capture of eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv said its troops were putting up fierce resistance and holding the line.
Heavy fighting was reported on Tuesday in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said Russian troops were launching waves of attacks as they tried to seize control of the industrialised Donbas region.
“The situation in the region is tense — shelling is constant throughout the frontline. The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, told Ukrainian television. “The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding.”
The Ukrainian military said it repelled ground assaults in the direction of the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and wiped out Russian reconnaissance units, including near Bakhmut.
Russia gave a different assessment. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claimed his forces had captured a factory for Moscow on the edge of the eastern town of Soledar. Other Russian-backed forces said they were in the process of “clearing out” the heavily fortified village of Pisky, and Russian media reported that mercenaries from the Wagner Group had dug in near the city of Bakhmut.
Some of the places Russia is targeting, such as Pisky, are heavily fortified settlements criss-crossed with tunnels and trenches where Ukrainian forces have long been dug in.
Reuters could not verify either side’s battlefield accounts.
British military intelligence, which is helping Ukraine, said Russia’s push towards the city of Bakhmut has been its most successful operation in the Donbas in the past 30 days, but said it still only managed to advance about 10km. It said Russian forces in other areas have not gained more than 3km over the same period.
Russia, as part of what it calls its “special military operation”, has said it plans to seize full control of the Donbas on behalf of pro-Kremlin separatist forces, while Russian-installed officials in parts of southern Ukraine have said they plan to press ahead with referendums to join Russia.
Ukraine, which says Russia is prosecuting an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression, is banking on sophisticated Western-supplied rocket and artillery systems to degrade Russian supply lines and logistics.
Blanket ban
Kyiv, which has made modest progress in recent weeks taking back some settlements in places, is also getting Western help when it comes to intelligence, training and logistics, and hopes it can launch a wider counteroffensive in southern Ukraine to dislodge Moscow’s forces.
Apparently spooked by that risk, Russia has moved to bolster its forces in the south and, according to Britain, focused on reinforcing its defences there at the weekend.
Neither side reveals the number of dead or wounded, but both are believed to have suffered heavy losses.
US undersecretary of defence for policy Colin Kahl said on Monday Russia has suffered between 70,000 and 80,000 casualties, either killed or wounded, since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Stepping up its financial aid and military spending on Ukraine, Washington announced it would send $4.5bn in budgetary support and $1bn in weapons, including long-range rocket munitions and armoured medical transport vehicles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Washington Post that he wants the West to impose a blanket ban on all Russians, including those that have fled Russia since February 24 because they disagreed with Putin’s decision to invade.
“Whichever kind of Russian ... make them go to Russia,” Zelensky was quoted as saying. “They’ll understand then,” he said. “They’ll say, ‘This [war] has nothing to do with us. The whole population can’t be held responsible, can it?’ It can. The population picked this government and they’re not fighting it, not arguing with it, not shouting at it.”
Tensions remained high around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind in Europe, after both sides accused each other at the weekend of endangering it with reckless military action.
The plant, which is staffed by Ukrainians, has been under the control of Russia since March. Moscow has militarised it to prevent Ukrainian forces from retaking it. Russia’s RIA news agency cited a Russian-backed separatist official on Tuesday as saying anti-aircraft defences around the plant would be strengthened.
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday called any attack on a nuclear plant “suicidal” and demanded UN nuclear inspectors be given access.
Reuters
Russia halts oil supply to Central Europe over payment issue
Ukraine warns of Chernobyl-like disaster as nuclear plant hit
Nuclear plant disaster in Ukraine is ‘real risk’, IAEA says
US revamps Africa strategy as it sounds alarm on China, Russia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA and US discuss Ukraine war during strategic dialogue
Ukraine faces key test on debt freeze plan
Twelve grain cargoes have left Ukraine, but the first shipment is still adrift
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.