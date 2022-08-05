Three grain ships depart Ukraine ports

Prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand
Liz Truss’ campaign team complains the Bank of England was too slow in tackling inflation last year
This will allow Botswana to access SA ports more efficiently
Zikalala failed to make it onto the PEC elected at the ANC provincial conference in July
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company and ADQ are said to be among those considering committing funds to the Volkswagen AG unit’s listing
The drop in June’s electricity production sends a pitiable message to investors when Africa's most industrialised economy experiences outages of between six and 12 hours a day
Imported models keep the brand afloat while its flooded factory is repaired, and Chery delivers a surprise
Russian foreign minister says President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden had previously agreed on a diplomatic channel that should be used to discuss potential prisoner exchanges
Phiwokuhle Mnguni makes SA history with women’s boxing medal
SA’s Lara van Niekerk and Tatjana Schoenmaker take gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, chaos erupts in Tembisa, Nancy Pelosi inflames tensions with China, Kagiso residents target illegal ...
Istanbul/Kyiv — Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said.
The first grain ship to set sail from a Ukrainian port since the start of the Russian invasion, departed Odesa on Monday.
“We expect that the security guarantees of our partners from the UN and Turkey will continue to work, and food exports from our ports will become stable and predictable for all market participants,” Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook after the ships set off.
In a rare diplomatic breakthrough in the five-month war, the UN and Turkey have brokered a safe passage deal between Moscow and Kyiv, after the UN warned of famines due to Ukrainian grain shipments being halted.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War 2 and causing a global energy and food crisis. Ukraine and Russia produce about one third of global wheat and Russia is Europe’s main energy supplier.
On Friday, two grain ships set off from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa, with a total of about 58,000 tonnes of maize.
The Turkish defence ministry said on Twitter the Panama-flagged Navistar, carrying 33,000 tonnes of maize bound for Ireland, departed from Odesa.
The Maltese-flagged Rojen, carrying 13,000 tonnes of maize, departed from Chornomorsk port bound for Britain. The Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet, carrying 12,000 tonnes of maize, set off from Chornomorsk for the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu.
The Turkish bulk carrier Osprey S, flying the flag of Liberia, was expected to arrive in Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Friday, the regional administration of Odesa said. It would be the first ship to arrive at a Ukrainian port during the war.
Ukraine has called for the grain deal to be extended to include other products, such as metals, the Financial Times reported.
“This agreement is about logistics, about the movement of vessels through the Black Sea,” Ukraine’s deputy economy minister Taras Kachka told the newspaper.
“What’s the difference between grain and iron ore?”
Eastern ‘hell’
After five-months of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week described the pressure his armed forces were under in the eastern Donbas region as “hell”.
Moscow is seeking to control the largely Russian-speaking Donbas, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists gained control of territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.
Zelensky spoke of fierce fighting around the town of Avdiivka and the fortified village of Pisky, where Ukraine has acknowledged its Russian foe’s “partial success” in recent days.
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday Russian forces had mounted at least two assaults on Pisky but had been repelled.
Ukraine has spent the last eight years fortifying defensive positions in Pisky, seeing it as a buffer zone against Russian-backed forces who control the city of Donetsk about 10km to the southeast.
Ukrainian General Oleksiy Hromov told a news conference his forces had recaptured two villages around the eastern city of Sloviansk but had been pushed back to the town of Avdiivka after being forced to abandon a coal mine regarded as an important defensive position.
The Russian defence ministry confirmed its offensive.
Reuters could not immediately verify either side’s assertions.
The Ukraine war has displaced millions, killed thousands of civilians, and left cities, towns and villages in rubble. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians and war crimes, charges Russia rejects.
On Friday, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian shelling of scores of towns across the country again targeted civilian settlements as well as military infrastructure.
Nato warning
Human rights group Amnesty International on Thursday said Ukraine was endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas.
Zelensky hit back saying the group was trying to “shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”.
The White House said it expected Russian officials to try to frame Ukrainian forces for an attack on the front-line town of Olenivka last week that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador responded in a Twitter post, saying US-made Himars were used in the attack.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he would launch a fact-finding mission after both sides requested an investigation.
Putin says he launched his “special military operation” in Ukraine to ensure Russian security and protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
Ukraine and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the war was the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War 2 and Russia must not be allowed to win.
Amid fears among some politicians in the West that Russia’s ambitions may extend beyond Ukraine, Stoltenberg warned Putin that the response to such a move would be overwhelming.
“If President Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a Nato country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of Nato will be involved immediately,” Stoltenberg said.
The war has led previously non-aligned Finland and Sweden to seek Nato membership, with the request so far ratified by 23 of the 30 member states, including the US.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Three grain ships depart Ukraine ports
Two ships set off from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa, with a total of about 58,000 tonnes of maize
Istanbul/Kyiv — Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said.
The first grain ship to set sail from a Ukrainian port since the start of the Russian invasion, departed Odesa on Monday.
“We expect that the security guarantees of our partners from the UN and Turkey will continue to work, and food exports from our ports will become stable and predictable for all market participants,” Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook after the ships set off.
In a rare diplomatic breakthrough in the five-month war, the UN and Turkey have brokered a safe passage deal between Moscow and Kyiv, after the UN warned of famines due to Ukrainian grain shipments being halted.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, sparking the biggest conflict in Europe since World War 2 and causing a global energy and food crisis. Ukraine and Russia produce about one third of global wheat and Russia is Europe’s main energy supplier.
On Friday, two grain ships set off from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa, with a total of about 58,000 tonnes of maize.
The Turkish defence ministry said on Twitter the Panama-flagged Navistar, carrying 33,000 tonnes of maize bound for Ireland, departed from Odesa.
The Maltese-flagged Rojen, carrying 13,000 tonnes of maize, departed from Chornomorsk port bound for Britain. The Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet, carrying 12,000 tonnes of maize, set off from Chornomorsk for the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu.
The Turkish bulk carrier Osprey S, flying the flag of Liberia, was expected to arrive in Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Friday, the regional administration of Odesa said. It would be the first ship to arrive at a Ukrainian port during the war.
Ukraine has called for the grain deal to be extended to include other products, such as metals, the Financial Times reported.
“This agreement is about logistics, about the movement of vessels through the Black Sea,” Ukraine’s deputy economy minister Taras Kachka told the newspaper.
“What’s the difference between grain and iron ore?”
Eastern ‘hell’
After five-months of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week described the pressure his armed forces were under in the eastern Donbas region as “hell”.
Moscow is seeking to control the largely Russian-speaking Donbas, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists gained control of territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea to the south in 2014.
Zelensky spoke of fierce fighting around the town of Avdiivka and the fortified village of Pisky, where Ukraine has acknowledged its Russian foe’s “partial success” in recent days.
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday Russian forces had mounted at least two assaults on Pisky but had been repelled.
Ukraine has spent the last eight years fortifying defensive positions in Pisky, seeing it as a buffer zone against Russian-backed forces who control the city of Donetsk about 10km to the southeast.
Ukrainian General Oleksiy Hromov told a news conference his forces had recaptured two villages around the eastern city of Sloviansk but had been pushed back to the town of Avdiivka after being forced to abandon a coal mine regarded as an important defensive position.
The Russian defence ministry confirmed its offensive.
Reuters could not immediately verify either side’s assertions.
The Ukraine war has displaced millions, killed thousands of civilians, and left cities, towns and villages in rubble. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians and war crimes, charges Russia rejects.
On Friday, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian shelling of scores of towns across the country again targeted civilian settlements as well as military infrastructure.
Nato warning
Human rights group Amnesty International on Thursday said Ukraine was endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas.
Zelensky hit back saying the group was trying to “shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”.
The White House said it expected Russian officials to try to frame Ukrainian forces for an attack on the front-line town of Olenivka last week that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador responded in a Twitter post, saying US-made Himars were used in the attack.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said he would launch a fact-finding mission after both sides requested an investigation.
Putin says he launched his “special military operation” in Ukraine to ensure Russian security and protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
Ukraine and the West describe Russia’s actions as an unprovoked imperial-style war of aggression.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the war was the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War 2 and Russia must not be allowed to win.
Amid fears among some politicians in the West that Russia’s ambitions may extend beyond Ukraine, Stoltenberg warned Putin that the response to such a move would be overwhelming.
“If President Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a Nato country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of Nato will be involved immediately,” Stoltenberg said.
The war has led previously non-aligned Finland and Sweden to seek Nato membership, with the request so far ratified by 23 of the 30 member states, including the US.
Reuters
China bans hundreds of food imports from Taiwan amid anger over Pelosi trip
Zelensky plays down first grain shipment from Ukraine
First shipment of Ukraine grain leaves Odesa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Outlook for food hangs on commodity and price volatility
NEWS ANALYSIS: Consumers lose their appetite for wheat amid soaring prices
Global food crisis could get worse if India’s rice output falls
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.