The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports from the Black Sea is not a “one-off mechanism”, and that it hopes it will continue to work effectively.
“This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to ensure the export of the grain that has accumulated in these ports,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Therefore, we hope that this mechanism will continue to work just as effectively.”
The deal, which allows for Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets via Turkey, was reached after talks in Istanbul in July. It must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.
Reuters
Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a ‘one-off’
Agreement for Ukrainian grain to be shipped via Turkey must be renewed every 120 days
