World / Europe

Kremlin says Ukraine grain deal not a ‘one-off’

Agreement for Ukrainian grain to be shipped via Turkey must be renewed every 120 days

04 August 2022 - 15:24 Agency Staff
Spasskaya tower of the Kremlin is seen in Moscow, Russia. File photo: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports from the Black Sea is not a “one-off mechanism”, and that it hopes it will continue to work effectively.

“This is not a one-time mechanism, but a mechanism that is designed to ensure the export of the grain that has accumulated in these ports,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Therefore, we hope that this mechanism will continue to work just as effectively.”

The deal, which allows for Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets via Turkey, was reached after talks in Istanbul in July. It must be renewed every 120 days by agreement of the parties.

Reuters

First ship carrying Ukrainian grain nears Istanbul

Ukraine hopes to export 20-million tonnes of grain held in silos and 40-million tonnes from the new harvest
World
2 days ago

Outlook for food hangs on commodity and price volatility

Headwinds likely to persist as costs remain elevated, with some easing brought about by Ukraine grain deal
Economy
17 hours ago

Zelensky plays down first grain shipment from Ukraine

President says ship is carrying a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its economy
World
23 hours ago
