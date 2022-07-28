×

World / Europe

It’s like accusing me of spreading monkeypox, says Russian anti-war protester

Former journalist faces up to 15 years in jail but refuses to retract criticism of Ukraine war

28 July 2022 - 16:00 Agency Staff
Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television and was later charged with public activity aimed at discrediting the Russian army amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, attends a court hearing in Moscow on July 28, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television and was later charged with public activity aimed at discrediting the Russian army amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, attends a court hearing in Moscow on July 28, 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Moscow — A former state TV journalist charged with discrediting Russia’s armed forces by protesting against Moscow’s actions in Ukraine told a court on Thursday that the charge against her was absurd.

Marina Ovsyannikova defiantly repeated her protest and said she would not retract her words. “What's going on here is absurd,” Ovsyannikova told the court. “War is horror, blood and shame.”

Ovsyannikova gained international attention in March after bursting into a studio of Russian state TV, her then employer, to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin. At the time she was fined for flouting protest laws.

She is now being tried over subsequent social media posts in which she wrote that those responsible for Russia’s actions in Ukraine would find themselves in the dock before an international tribunal.

She faces up to 15 years in jail for discrediting the armed forces under a law passed in March, soon after President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his “special military operation” against Ukraine.

Addressing the court, Ovsyannikova said she did not understand why she was there and what she was being judged for. “Your accusations are like accusing me of spreading monkeypox,” she said. “The purpose of the trial is to intimidate all the people who oppose the war in the Russian Federation.”

She described Russia as an aggressor country, saying: “The beginning of this war is the biggest crime of our government.”

A lawyer for Ovsyannikova said she had the right to speak out under article 29 of the Russian constitution, which protects the right to freedom of expression.

Reuters

Russians turn to ‘splinternet’ to bypass digital iron curtain

Tech workarounds thrive as official news sources lose credibility
World
4 months ago

