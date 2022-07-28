It’s like accusing me of spreading monkeypox, says Russian anti-war protester

US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
Loss of Brics coherence could make Commonwealth an increasingly important partner for SA
The health sector is responsible for most of the nonpayment of invoices at provincial level across all provinces, particularly in Gauteng
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
Michael Avery speaks to to Brian Kantor and Hugo Pienaar
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Former journalist faces up to 15 years in jail but refuses to retract criticism of Ukraine war
Boks brace themselves for a backlash from the New Zealand team after their series defeat to Ireland
No Time To Die props and other memorabilia will be auctioned with proceeds going to charities
Moscow — A former state TV journalist charged with discrediting Russia’s armed forces by protesting against Moscow’s actions in Ukraine told a court on Thursday that the charge against her was absurd.
Marina Ovsyannikova defiantly repeated her protest and said she would not retract her words. “What's going on here is absurd,” Ovsyannikova told the court. “War is horror, blood and shame.”
Ovsyannikova gained international attention in March after bursting into a studio of Russian state TV, her then employer, to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin. At the time she was fined for flouting protest laws.
She is now being tried over subsequent social media posts in which she wrote that those responsible for Russia’s actions in Ukraine would find themselves in the dock before an international tribunal.
She faces up to 15 years in jail for discrediting the armed forces under a law passed in March, soon after President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his “special military operation” against Ukraine.
Addressing the court, Ovsyannikova said she did not understand why she was there and what she was being judged for. “Your accusations are like accusing me of spreading monkeypox,” she said. “The purpose of the trial is to intimidate all the people who oppose the war in the Russian Federation.”
She described Russia as an aggressor country, saying: “The beginning of this war is the biggest crime of our government.”
A lawyer for Ovsyannikova said she had the right to speak out under article 29 of the Russian constitution, which protects the right to freedom of expression.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
It’s like accusing me of spreading monkeypox, says Russian anti-war protester
Former journalist faces up to 15 years in jail but refuses to retract criticism of Ukraine war
Moscow — A former state TV journalist charged with discrediting Russia’s armed forces by protesting against Moscow’s actions in Ukraine told a court on Thursday that the charge against her was absurd.
Marina Ovsyannikova defiantly repeated her protest and said she would not retract her words. “What's going on here is absurd,” Ovsyannikova told the court. “War is horror, blood and shame.”
Ovsyannikova gained international attention in March after bursting into a studio of Russian state TV, her then employer, to denounce the Ukraine war during a live news bulletin. At the time she was fined for flouting protest laws.
She is now being tried over subsequent social media posts in which she wrote that those responsible for Russia’s actions in Ukraine would find themselves in the dock before an international tribunal.
She faces up to 15 years in jail for discrediting the armed forces under a law passed in March, soon after President Vladimir Putin launched what he calls his “special military operation” against Ukraine.
Addressing the court, Ovsyannikova said she did not understand why she was there and what she was being judged for. “Your accusations are like accusing me of spreading monkeypox,” she said. “The purpose of the trial is to intimidate all the people who oppose the war in the Russian Federation.”
She described Russia as an aggressor country, saying: “The beginning of this war is the biggest crime of our government.”
A lawyer for Ovsyannikova said she had the right to speak out under article 29 of the Russian constitution, which protects the right to freedom of expression.
Reuters
Russians turn to ‘splinternet’ to bypass digital iron curtain
Sanctions upset oligarch’s succession plans
Russians turn to ‘splinternet’ to bypass digital iron curtain
Sanctions upset oligarch’s succession plans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.