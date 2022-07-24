Britain’s PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal immigration

The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
A mindset shift is needed to look beyond the usual trade suspects and supply what some overlooked countries need
The labour court judge also says placing the Mpumalanga region under administration is unconstitutional
Another Sars executive Ivan Pillay is expected to take the stand this week
Company says software worker’s claim on LaMDA is ‘wholly unfounded’
PPI is likely to have accelerated to a record 15.6% in June year on year
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Fishing boat targeted and two Palestinians killed in clashes in West Bank
Danish rider holds off challenge of Pogacar with help of his Jumbo-Visma team
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
London — The UK’s two contenders to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister promised on Sunday to tackle illegal immigration as a priority, with both backing the government’s policy of sending migrants to Rwanda.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss are battling to become the country’s next prime minister after a revolt over Johnson’s scandal-ridden administration forced the prime minister to say he would stand down.
The two candidates have so far clashed over the timing of any tax cuts at a time when the UK is facing rising inflation, stalling growth and an increasing number of strikes.
Sunak on Saturday described himself as “the underdog” after Truss topped opinion polls among the Conservative Party members who will appoint their next leader, and prime minister, with the result due on September 5.
On Sunday both candidates set out their plans to press ahead with the government’s policy of sending illegal migrants to Rwanda, though the first deportation flight was blocked in June by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Truss, who is tipped as favourite to win the leadership contest, said she would look to pursue more “third country processing partnerships like Rwanda”, would increase the border force by 20% and strengthen the country’s Bill of Rights.
“As prime minister, I am determined to see the Rwanda policy through to full implementation as well as exploring other countries where we can work on similar partnerships,” Truss said in a statement.
“I’ll make sure we have the right levels of force and protection at our borders. I will not cower to the ECHR and its continued efforts to try and control immigration policy.”
Sunak, who won the backing of most Conservative MPs in earlier leadership votes, said he would treat illegal immigration as “one of five major emergency responses” he will tackle in his first 100 days as prime minister.
“I’ll take a hard-headed targets approach, with incentives for people who meet them and penalties for those who don’t,” he wrote in The Sun newspaper.
“If a country won’t co-operate on taking back illegal migrants, I won’t think twice about our relationship with them when it comes to foreign aid, trade and visas.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Britain’s PM hopefuls promise to get tough on illegal immigration
London — The UK’s two contenders to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister promised on Sunday to tackle illegal immigration as a priority, with both backing the government’s policy of sending migrants to Rwanda.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss are battling to become the country’s next prime minister after a revolt over Johnson’s scandal-ridden administration forced the prime minister to say he would stand down.
The two candidates have so far clashed over the timing of any tax cuts at a time when the UK is facing rising inflation, stalling growth and an increasing number of strikes.
Sunak on Saturday described himself as “the underdog” after Truss topped opinion polls among the Conservative Party members who will appoint their next leader, and prime minister, with the result due on September 5.
On Sunday both candidates set out their plans to press ahead with the government’s policy of sending illegal migrants to Rwanda, though the first deportation flight was blocked in June by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
Truss, who is tipped as favourite to win the leadership contest, said she would look to pursue more “third country processing partnerships like Rwanda”, would increase the border force by 20% and strengthen the country’s Bill of Rights.
“As prime minister, I am determined to see the Rwanda policy through to full implementation as well as exploring other countries where we can work on similar partnerships,” Truss said in a statement.
“I’ll make sure we have the right levels of force and protection at our borders. I will not cower to the ECHR and its continued efforts to try and control immigration policy.”
Sunak, who won the backing of most Conservative MPs in earlier leadership votes, said he would treat illegal immigration as “one of five major emergency responses” he will tackle in his first 100 days as prime minister.
“I’ll take a hard-headed targets approach, with incentives for people who meet them and penalties for those who don’t,” he wrote in The Sun newspaper.
“If a country won’t co-operate on taking back illegal migrants, I won’t think twice about our relationship with them when it comes to foreign aid, trade and visas.”
Reuters
DESNÉ MASIE: The UK may yet find prime ministers worse than Johnson
Tories must choose between a Thatcher or a Reagan approach
Rishi Sunak leading the race to No. 10 Downing Street
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cost of servicing debt soars as UK is forced to borrow more
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in final two to lead Britain
Tory candidates question the role of Bank of England
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.