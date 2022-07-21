MI6 head expects Ukraine counteroffensive as Russia ‘runs out of steam’

Reserve Bank’s more hawkish stance supported the local currency in late trade, says strategist
SA has derived little economic benefit from joining the bloc, just diplomatic damage over Russia
The war in Ukraine will speed up Europe’s shift to renewable energy from fossil fuel, Britain’s climate envoy says, even as it leads to nations burning more coal
KwaZulu-Natal to stage final provincial elective conference before party’s national policy conference
The board expects to release provisional full-year 2022 results by no later than end-December and audited ones by end-January 2023
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Copenhagen’s Geranium, a meat-free eatery on the eighth floor of a football stadium, was recently named the world’s number-one restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards
Aspen — Russia’s military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain’s spy chief said on Thursday.
Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its war in Ukraine, adding that was “probably a conservative estimate.”
“I think they’re about to run out of steam,” Moore said, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, adding that the Russian military would increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower and materiel over the next few weeks.
“They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back.”
Nearly five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Kyiv hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars), which Kyiv has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack in coming weeks and recapture Russian-occupied territory.
Moore underscored the need for Ukraine to show the war was winnable — both to preserve high Ukrainian morale but also to stiffen the resolve of the West as concerns mount about European energy shortages during the coming winter.
“It’s important, I think, to the Ukrainians themselves that they demonstrate their ability to strike back. And I think that will be very important for their continuing high morale,” Moore said.
“I also think, to be honest, it will be an important reminder to the rest of Europe that this is a winnable campaign by the Ukrainians. Because we are about to go into a pretty tough winter and ... I don’t want it to sound like a character from ‘Game of Thrones’. But winter is coming.
“And clearly in that atmosphere with the sort of pressure on gas supplies and all the rest, we're in for a tough time,” Moore said.
The prospect of a Russian disruption of European energy supplies is one of the biggest global economic and political risks arising from the war. European countries fear they could face shortages next winter, if Russia cuts back deliveries during warm months when they typically replenish storage tanks.
Moore said the toll from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine was mainly being felt in poorer, rural communities, and that Putin was not yet recruiting forces for the conflict from middle-class areas of St Petersburg or Moscow.
“These are poor kids from rural parts of Russia. They’re from blue-collar towns in Siberia. They are disproportionately from ethnic minorities. And these are his cannon fodder,” Moore said.
Asked if he knew about Putin’s health, Moore said: “There’s no evidence that Putin is suffering from serious ill-health.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MI6 head expects Ukraine counteroffensive as Russia ‘runs out of steam’
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Aspen — Russia’s military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in Ukraine in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain’s spy chief said on Thursday.
Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) known as MI6, also estimated that about 15,000 Russian troops had been killed so far in its war in Ukraine, adding that was “probably a conservative estimate.”
“I think they’re about to run out of steam,” Moore said, addressing the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, adding that the Russian military would increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower and materiel over the next few weeks.
“They will have to pause in some way, and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to strike back.”
Nearly five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Kyiv hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars), which Kyiv has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack in coming weeks and recapture Russian-occupied territory.
Moore underscored the need for Ukraine to show the war was winnable — both to preserve high Ukrainian morale but also to stiffen the resolve of the West as concerns mount about European energy shortages during the coming winter.
“It’s important, I think, to the Ukrainians themselves that they demonstrate their ability to strike back. And I think that will be very important for their continuing high morale,” Moore said.
“I also think, to be honest, it will be an important reminder to the rest of Europe that this is a winnable campaign by the Ukrainians. Because we are about to go into a pretty tough winter and ... I don’t want it to sound like a character from ‘Game of Thrones’. But winter is coming.
“And clearly in that atmosphere with the sort of pressure on gas supplies and all the rest, we're in for a tough time,” Moore said.
The prospect of a Russian disruption of European energy supplies is one of the biggest global economic and political risks arising from the war. European countries fear they could face shortages next winter, if Russia cuts back deliveries during warm months when they typically replenish storage tanks.
Moore said the toll from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine was mainly being felt in poorer, rural communities, and that Putin was not yet recruiting forces for the conflict from middle-class areas of St Petersburg or Moscow.
“These are poor kids from rural parts of Russia. They’re from blue-collar towns in Siberia. They are disproportionately from ethnic minorities. And these are his cannon fodder,” Moore said.
Asked if he knew about Putin’s health, Moore said: “There’s no evidence that Putin is suffering from serious ill-health.”
Reuters
Russian companies in two-day trade mission to SA
Peace with Ukraine will be on our terms, says Russia
Russia restarts big gas pipeline running though Ukraine to Europe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANC not influenced by Russian money, says Lindiwe Zulu
Fitch downgrades Brics bank because of Russian links
Russia relaxes controls on some banks from ‘unfriendly’ countries
ECB lifts rates more than expected to tackle inflation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.