World / Europe

Russia relaxes controls on some banks from ‘unfriendly’ countries

Russia’s central bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to nonresidents on import contracts for some services

20 July 2022 - 16:39 Agency Staff
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Moscow — Russia’s central bank will allow banks from designated “unfriendly countries” to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as “unfriendly” — a list that includes the entire EU, US, Britain, Japan, Australia and others.

The bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to nonresidents on import contracts for some services — part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.

The central bank said the relaxation of the controls would “support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains”.

Russia has pushed its financial sector to move away from the dollar, euro and other currencies of countries that have levied sanctions on Moscow since February 24. Amid falling imports and the restrictions on foreign currency trading and withdrawals, the rouble has surged to multiyear highs. But that has spooked policymakers, who say the strong currency is hurting the country’s industry, and prompted the bank to slash interest rates and gradually lift some restrictions.

Allowing non-resident banks from “unfriendly countries” to start trading between different foreign currencies on the Russian market will “help Russian banks better meet the demand of companies and citizens”, it said.

A ban on trading in roubles will remain in place, the central bank said in a statement, and non-financial foreign companies from “unfriendly countries” are still prohibited from all forex trading on the Russian market. 

Reuters

H&M to wind down business in Russia

Russia was H&M’s sixth-biggest market
Companies
2 days ago

Peace with Ukraine will be on our terms, says Russia

As Russia stages countrywide missile attacks in Ukraine, former president Dmitry Medvedev signalled that Moscow is ready to do whatever it takes to ...
World
23 hours ago

IBM cuts its forecast for free cash flow as loss of Russia business bites

IBM has cut its free cash flow forecast as it feels the effect of a strong dollar and the loss of business in Russia
News
1 day ago
