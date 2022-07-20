Russia relaxes controls on some banks from ‘unfriendly’ countries

Bitcoin is back up to levels last seen in mid-June, but well below the $69,000 peak
Implementation problems have held up policies such as those on the Reserve Bank
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Oilfield services provider second quarter loss widens on Russia-related charges and inflation
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Sales of existing home sales fall for a fifth straight month in June as interest rates rise
The athletes face different challenges at world championships
Moscow — Russia’s central bank will allow banks from designated “unfriendly countries” to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator said on Wednesday.
Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as “unfriendly” — a list that includes the entire EU, US, Britain, Japan, Australia and others.
The bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to nonresidents on import contracts for some services — part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.
The central bank said the relaxation of the controls would “support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains”.
Russia has pushed its financial sector to move away from the dollar, euro and other currencies of countries that have levied sanctions on Moscow since February 24. Amid falling imports and the restrictions on foreign currency trading and withdrawals, the rouble has surged to multiyear highs. But that has spooked policymakers, who say the strong currency is hurting the country’s industry, and prompted the bank to slash interest rates and gradually lift some restrictions.
Allowing non-resident banks from “unfriendly countries” to start trading between different foreign currencies on the Russian market will “help Russian banks better meet the demand of companies and citizens”, it said.
A ban on trading in roubles will remain in place, the central bank said in a statement, and non-financial foreign companies from “unfriendly countries” are still prohibited from all forex trading on the Russian market.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russia relaxes controls on some banks from ‘unfriendly’ countries
Russia’s central bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to nonresidents on import contracts for some services
Moscow — Russia’s central bank will allow banks from designated “unfriendly countries” to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator said on Wednesday.
Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as “unfriendly” — a list that includes the entire EU, US, Britain, Japan, Australia and others.
The bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to nonresidents on import contracts for some services — part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.
The central bank said the relaxation of the controls would “support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains”.
Russia has pushed its financial sector to move away from the dollar, euro and other currencies of countries that have levied sanctions on Moscow since February 24. Amid falling imports and the restrictions on foreign currency trading and withdrawals, the rouble has surged to multiyear highs. But that has spooked policymakers, who say the strong currency is hurting the country’s industry, and prompted the bank to slash interest rates and gradually lift some restrictions.
Allowing non-resident banks from “unfriendly countries” to start trading between different foreign currencies on the Russian market will “help Russian banks better meet the demand of companies and citizens”, it said.
A ban on trading in roubles will remain in place, the central bank said in a statement, and non-financial foreign companies from “unfriendly countries” are still prohibited from all forex trading on the Russian market.
Reuters
H&M to wind down business in Russia
Peace with Ukraine will be on our terms, says Russia
IBM cuts its forecast for free cash flow as loss of Russia business bites
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.