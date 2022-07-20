EU to reduce energy usage as Putin tightens gas supplies

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, explains offshore assets’ important role in keeping a portfolio diversified
Small-business minister should be someone who has experience in business, not a rentier
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Western Digital's sales director for Africa to talk about the data-storage company’s international footprint, strategy and products
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Due to soaring climate-change induced temperatures, wildfires are blazing in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy
Abdullah Shafique’s 480-ball vigil earns him the man-of-the-match award
The model sells below the XC40 P8 Recharge in a Volvo's electrified local range
Brussels/London — The EU will set out emergency plans on Wednesday to curb gas usage after President Vladimir Putin warned the bloc that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe, Nord Stream 1, were at risk of being reduced further.
Deliveries via the pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, were halted for 10 days for annual maintenance and are due to resume on Thursday.
But supplies via the route had already been reduced before the maintenance outage, because of a dispute over sanctioned parts, and may now face further cuts, while deliveries via other routes, such as Ukraine, have also fallen since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.
The disruptions have hampered Europe’s efforts to refill gas storage before winter, raising the risk of rationing and another hit to fragile economic growth if Moscow further restricts supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
The European Commission’s plan will urge countries to slash gas use. A draft seen by Reuters proposed a voluntary target for countries to cut gas demand over the next eight months, which could be made legally binding in an emergency.
EU officials said the target cut would be 10%-15%, with any plan needing approval from members of the 27-nation bloc. But EU officials say it is vital to act now rather than wait to see what happens to flows via Nord Stream 1 or other routes.
“We believe that a full disruption is likely and it is especially likely if we don’t act and leave ourselves vulnerable to it,” one said. “If we wait, it will be more expensive and it will mean us dancing to Russia’s tune.”
Playing politics
European politicians have accused Russia of playing politics with its gas supplies, using technical issues as a pretext to reduce deliveries. The Kremlin has said Russia remains a reliable energy supplier and has blamed reduced supply on sanctions.
Two Russian sources familiar with Russia’s export plans said gas flows via Nord Stream 1 were expected to restart on time on Thursday after being halted on July 11 for annual maintenance.
But they said it would be below its capacity of 160-million cubic metres per day.
Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom cut gas exports via the route to 40% capacity in June, blaming delays in the return of a turbine that Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada. That turbine, which was caught up in sanctions, was reported this week to be on its way back to be refitted.
If we wait [to cut gas demand], it will be more expensive and it will mean us dancing to Russia’s tune.
But Putin suggested on Wednesday there might be a further reduction in supplies via the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse which has relied heavily on Russian fuel.
Gas prices have rocketed in volatile trade since the Ukraine crisis erupted. The front-month gas contract was about €159.80 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Wednesday, 360% up on a year ago but below its March peak of €335.
Chasing new supplies
Putin said there were five gas pumping units, operated by Siemens Energy at Nord Stream 1 and one more unit was out of order due to “crumbling of inside lining.”
“There are two functioning machines there, they pump 60-million cubic metres per day ... If one is not returned, there will be one, which is 30-million cubic metres. Has Gazprom something to do with that?” he said.
Putin said one more of the gas pumping turbines was due to be sent for maintenance on July 26. Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday that the turbine in Canada had been sent to Germany and would be sent on to Russia.
Putin also said Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, was not to blame for the reduction of gas transit capacity via a network of pipelines to Europe.
He blamed Kyiv for closing one route via Ukraine, though Ukraine’s authorities blame the shutdown on Russia’s invasion.
European nations have been chasing alternative gas supplies, though the global gas market was already stretched even before the Ukraine crisis as a global recovery from the pandemic pushed up demand for fuel.
North African gas producer Algeria, which has pipelines to Italy and Spain, promised Rome on Monday it would supply more gas to the southern European nation under a $4bn deal, one of several moves by EU states to try to secure more supplies.
EU members have also been racing to build or expand terminals to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), which can be shipped to the bloc from the US and further afield. But the market for LNG is dominated by long-term contracts, making it tougher to secure regular shipments swiftly.
Portugal said on Tuesday that its Sines port was ready to handle onward shipment of LNG arriving in large tankers and which could be transferred to smaller ships to head to other European states.
“Sines is obviously an important contribution ... to ensuring potential alternative routes to replace Russian natural gas imports,” a Portuguese government spokesperson said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU to reduce energy usage as Putin tightens gas supplies
Russia is accused of using technical issues as a pretext to reduce gas deliveries via the biggest pipeline to Europe, Nord Stream 1
Brussels/London — The EU will set out emergency plans on Wednesday to curb gas usage after President Vladimir Putin warned the bloc that Russian supplies sent via the biggest pipeline to Europe, Nord Stream 1, were at risk of being reduced further.
Deliveries via the pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian gas exports to the EU, were halted for 10 days for annual maintenance and are due to resume on Thursday.
But supplies via the route had already been reduced before the maintenance outage, because of a dispute over sanctioned parts, and may now face further cuts, while deliveries via other routes, such as Ukraine, have also fallen since Russia invaded its neighbour in February.
The disruptions have hampered Europe’s efforts to refill gas storage before winter, raising the risk of rationing and another hit to fragile economic growth if Moscow further restricts supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
The European Commission’s plan will urge countries to slash gas use. A draft seen by Reuters proposed a voluntary target for countries to cut gas demand over the next eight months, which could be made legally binding in an emergency.
EU officials said the target cut would be 10%-15%, with any plan needing approval from members of the 27-nation bloc. But EU officials say it is vital to act now rather than wait to see what happens to flows via Nord Stream 1 or other routes.
“We believe that a full disruption is likely and it is especially likely if we don’t act and leave ourselves vulnerable to it,” one said. “If we wait, it will be more expensive and it will mean us dancing to Russia’s tune.”
Playing politics
European politicians have accused Russia of playing politics with its gas supplies, using technical issues as a pretext to reduce deliveries. The Kremlin has said Russia remains a reliable energy supplier and has blamed reduced supply on sanctions.
Two Russian sources familiar with Russia’s export plans said gas flows via Nord Stream 1 were expected to restart on time on Thursday after being halted on July 11 for annual maintenance.
But they said it would be below its capacity of 160-million cubic metres per day.
Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom cut gas exports via the route to 40% capacity in June, blaming delays in the return of a turbine that Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada. That turbine, which was caught up in sanctions, was reported this week to be on its way back to be refitted.
But Putin suggested on Wednesday there might be a further reduction in supplies via the pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse which has relied heavily on Russian fuel.
Gas prices have rocketed in volatile trade since the Ukraine crisis erupted. The front-month gas contract was about €159.80 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Wednesday, 360% up on a year ago but below its March peak of €335.
Chasing new supplies
Putin said there were five gas pumping units, operated by Siemens Energy at Nord Stream 1 and one more unit was out of order due to “crumbling of inside lining.”
“There are two functioning machines there, they pump 60-million cubic metres per day ... If one is not returned, there will be one, which is 30-million cubic metres. Has Gazprom something to do with that?” he said.
Putin said one more of the gas pumping turbines was due to be sent for maintenance on July 26. Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday that the turbine in Canada had been sent to Germany and would be sent on to Russia.
Putin also said Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, was not to blame for the reduction of gas transit capacity via a network of pipelines to Europe.
He blamed Kyiv for closing one route via Ukraine, though Ukraine’s authorities blame the shutdown on Russia’s invasion.
European nations have been chasing alternative gas supplies, though the global gas market was already stretched even before the Ukraine crisis as a global recovery from the pandemic pushed up demand for fuel.
North African gas producer Algeria, which has pipelines to Italy and Spain, promised Rome on Monday it would supply more gas to the southern European nation under a $4bn deal, one of several moves by EU states to try to secure more supplies.
EU members have also been racing to build or expand terminals to import liquefied natural gas (LNG), which can be shipped to the bloc from the US and further afield. But the market for LNG is dominated by long-term contracts, making it tougher to secure regular shipments swiftly.
Portugal said on Tuesday that its Sines port was ready to handle onward shipment of LNG arriving in large tankers and which could be transferred to smaller ships to head to other European states.
“Sines is obviously an important contribution ... to ensuring potential alternative routes to replace Russian natural gas imports,” a Portuguese government spokesperson said.
Reuters
Gazprom cuts gas supplies to at least one major customer in Europe
MIKE DOLAN: Long-suffering investors tolerate latest bout of Italian volatility
IMF warns gas disruptions could plunge many economies into recession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.