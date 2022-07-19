Race to replace PM Johnson heats up as four contenders vie for top post

Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
The objective was to put in place the mechanisms that enable the reproduction of corruption
The suspended public works director-general has been on paid suspension for two years, accused of awarding irregular contracts for state funerals
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Sale to lenders is necessary to avoid ratcheting up debt payments, and the figure is R35m higher than a competing offer
The agency cuts its rating on the New Development Bank from its second-highest ranking to third
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
The US treasury secretary says women represent a ‘huge untapped resource’ for both the US and South Korea
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
New design could store more energy and charge faster than liquid lithium-ion batteries
London — The race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heated up on Tuesday, with four contenders offering more policies to try to climb to the top two in a divisive leadership contest that is splitting the governing Conservative Party.
Since Johnson said he would resign earlier this month after his scandal-ridden administration lost the support of many Conservatives, the remaining candidates have turned their fire on front-runner, former finance minister Rishi Sunak.
Four candidates remain, with one to be axed after a vote later on Tuesday. Sunak’s allies say his lead all but assures him of a place in the top two who will then court the party’s membership to be appointed the next prime minister in September.
But foreign secretary Liz Truss is closing the gap with second-placed Penny Mordaunt, a junior trade minister, and the rankings can change as Conservative lawmakers whose candidates have been ousted decide where to place their votes.
Both Sunak, Truss and Mordaunt presented policy offerings to try to add momentum to their campaigns, trying to move the focus away from pledges on tax cuts, at a time when Britain’s flagging economy has left people with the tightest squeeze on their finances for decades.
Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister helped trigger the downfall of Johnson, said he would implement harsher sentences for criminals who fail to attend court and would crack down on grooming gangs if he became prime minister.
“It will be my top priority in government to keep the British public safe — and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen,” he said in a statement.
Truss, who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, repeated her commitment to increase defence spending up to 3% of GDP by 2030.
“We live in an increasingly dangerous world where the threat level is higher than a decade ago, and we need a stronger deterrent to face down those threats and ensure Britain leads on the global stage,” she said.
“My number-one priority is keeping this country safe and people can trust me to do that.”
Mordaunt also committed to Johnson’s so-called levelling-up agenda, or tackling regional inequalities in Britain. “My economic plan will boost competition and growth up and down the country, creating the jobs of the future and enabling the country to live well,” she said in a statement.
The four candidates, which include former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in fourth place, will hope to gain more votes at Tuesday’s ballot of the Conservative Party’s 358 lawmakers. The result will be announced at 2.00pm GMT.
The three who go through will face another vote on Wednesday when the final two are expected to be announced. They will then have hustings to win over the party’s 200,000 members, who will appoint Britain’s fourth new prime minister in six years.
Badenoch, who some lawmakers have called on to stand down to speed up the race, voiced confidence she could move up the rankings.
“I do feel confident. There’s everything to play for,” she told Sky News. “My colleagues are looking at who’s going to be winning the next election and I think I’m that candidate, so let’s see what happens.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Race to replace PM Johnson heats up as four contenders vie for top post
The divisive leadership contest is splitting the UK’s governing Conservative Party, with the four candidates running on public safety and job creation
London — The race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heated up on Tuesday, with four contenders offering more policies to try to climb to the top two in a divisive leadership contest that is splitting the governing Conservative Party.
Since Johnson said he would resign earlier this month after his scandal-ridden administration lost the support of many Conservatives, the remaining candidates have turned their fire on front-runner, former finance minister Rishi Sunak.
Four candidates remain, with one to be axed after a vote later on Tuesday. Sunak’s allies say his lead all but assures him of a place in the top two who will then court the party’s membership to be appointed the next prime minister in September.
But foreign secretary Liz Truss is closing the gap with second-placed Penny Mordaunt, a junior trade minister, and the rankings can change as Conservative lawmakers whose candidates have been ousted decide where to place their votes.
Both Sunak, Truss and Mordaunt presented policy offerings to try to add momentum to their campaigns, trying to move the focus away from pledges on tax cuts, at a time when Britain’s flagging economy has left people with the tightest squeeze on their finances for decades.
Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister helped trigger the downfall of Johnson, said he would implement harsher sentences for criminals who fail to attend court and would crack down on grooming gangs if he became prime minister.
“It will be my top priority in government to keep the British public safe — and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen,” he said in a statement.
Truss, who has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, repeated her commitment to increase defence spending up to 3% of GDP by 2030.
“We live in an increasingly dangerous world where the threat level is higher than a decade ago, and we need a stronger deterrent to face down those threats and ensure Britain leads on the global stage,” she said.
“My number-one priority is keeping this country safe and people can trust me to do that.”
Mordaunt also committed to Johnson’s so-called levelling-up agenda, or tackling regional inequalities in Britain. “My economic plan will boost competition and growth up and down the country, creating the jobs of the future and enabling the country to live well,” she said in a statement.
The four candidates, which include former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in fourth place, will hope to gain more votes at Tuesday’s ballot of the Conservative Party’s 358 lawmakers. The result will be announced at 2.00pm GMT.
The three who go through will face another vote on Wednesday when the final two are expected to be announced. They will then have hustings to win over the party’s 200,000 members, who will appoint Britain’s fourth new prime minister in six years.
Badenoch, who some lawmakers have called on to stand down to speed up the race, voiced confidence she could move up the rankings.
“I do feel confident. There’s everything to play for,” she told Sky News. “My colleagues are looking at who’s going to be winning the next election and I think I’m that candidate, so let’s see what happens.”
Reuters
DESNÉ MASIE: The UK may yet find prime ministers worse than Johnson
Rishi Sunak leading the race to No. 10 Downing Street
Rishi Sunak wins first round in contest to replace Boris Johnson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Average annual UK food bill to rise £454 as inflation soars
Sweltering Britons buy hoses and pools to cool down, but also … hot tubs
Heatwave and fires worsen Europe’s economic turbulence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.