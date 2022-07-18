Heatwave and fires worsen Europe’s economic turbulence

This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
Eighty to 120 weeks before we vote give ANC trough feeders little time to set up their children for life
MPs told spies ‘had hand in public protector Mkhwebane report’
Premier Sihle Zikalala, finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and businessman Sandile Zungu are vying for ANC chair position
Impact Oil & Gas wants further appraisal of wells as leaked reports show they could contain at least 3-billion barrels
Markets pricing in higher rates and higher inflation expectations cement case for 50bps hike
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Brutal conditions are affecting everything from transport to food and energy production
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
The few commuters who braved the heat of London’s Underground on Monday had to endure temperatures deemed too hot to safely transport cattle, showing the brutal conditions sweeping through Europe affecting everything from transport to food and energy production.
Intense heat is on the brink of setting records in the UK, and the hot and dry conditions in a country not used to scorching weather are raising alarm across the region.
After deadly forest fires in Portugal and Spain, extreme northern hemisphere summer weather caused the water level of the Rhine, Europe’s most important river, to drop further, risking deliveries of coal and oil to power stations and industrial plants in Germany.
“The climate crisis is intensifying worldwide,” German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, releasing a study that showed extreme weather in recent years had cost Europe’s largest economy more than €80bn.
The tally of the damage for the summer has just started. More than 600 people have died across the region, and large swathes of France, Italy and Greece face extreme risk of wildfires. The EU has sent three firefighting planes to help battle forest fires — two to Portugal and one to Slovenia.
Amid concern over food shortages from Russia’s war in Ukraine, the development of crops such as maize has been affected, causing Paris futures to rally 10% in July.
Temperatures in London and the south of England might hit a record-setting 40°C this week. On London’s Central and Northern lines temperatures were measured by Bloomberg on Monday morning at more than 30°C, the maximum temperature for transporting livestock such as cows and pigs, according to UK regulations.
Sainsbury’s — the second-largest supermarket group in Britain, which also owns the Argos general merchandise business — said sales of fans last week rose 1,876% from the week before, while sales of air conditioning units were up 2,420% and sales of paddling pools were up 814%.
More people worked from home, with footfall dropping 18% in shopping districts near offices in London, according to retail-tracking data from Springboard.
About a third of British rail services were not running, and those that did faced restrictions due to the heat, Network Rail spokesperson Kevin Groves said. That meant a journey from London to York would take four-and-a-half hours, more than double its normal time.
The East Coast main line from London to Edinburgh will be shut on Tuesday between midday and 8pm, because the line cannot cope with temperatures above 38°C due to timber foundations and the design of the overhead equipment.
Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to have widespread effects on people and infrastructure.
Some companies in Britain have let employees stay home to avoid heated commutes and stifling workplaces. Gymshark, which makes sportswear and employs almost 700 people in the UK, gave staff Friday and Monday off, calling it a reward for good performance.
Similarly, Blackburn-based drinks exporter Sovereign Beverage extended its weekend break to Monday.
The heatwave killed 360 people in Spain between July 10 and 15, Instituto de Salud Carlos III said on Saturday. June was the deadliest month in two years, with 830 people dying despite the country being used to such temperatures.
Trade unions are calling for stronger rules to protect workers’ health. At the moment, there is no regulation on maximum temperatures for people working outdoors.
In central Madrid during the peak of the heatwave last week, construction workers could be seen napping inside cranes and heavy machinery during the hottest hours of the day in an attempt to escape the heat.
Temperatures in the Spanish capital are forecast to remain at about 40°C this week.
At least two people died in Spain because of fires, according to authorities in the Castilla y Leon region. The body of a 69-year-old man was found on Monday in a burnt area in the province of Zamora, and a volunteer firefighter died on Sunday as he was helping extinguish a blaze in the same region.
Italy is also bracing for temperatures as high as 40°C later this week, including in the financial capital, Milan.
Record temperatures earlier in July sent a glacial ice shelf crashing from the top of the Marmolada mountain in northeastern Italy, killing 11 people.
The regional climate agency for Lombardy, around Milan, has issued a warning for ozone levels, recommending that children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues stay indoors during hotter hours. In the region, farmers’ association Coldiretti reported vegetables, including melons and green peppers, were burnt by the heat.
‘Extreme drought’
Italy is experiencing an “extreme drought”, according to the national research council’s drought observatory, with its largest river, the Po, at its lowest level in 70 years.
The dry weather creates perfect conditions for wildfires to spread quickly.
By Monday morning, about 1,100 firefighters were still facing blazes in Portugal, which has suffered 200 more deaths than normal since the start of the latest heatwave. But there are signs of progress.
The fires have eased since last week, and the government on Sunday downgraded the situation to the “alert” level with temperatures forecast to fall.
The move eases restrictions on resources and allows life to gradually return to normal for some farmers and rural communities. Cereals may now be harvested in the early mornings and the evenings, according to the government’s website.
Bloomberg, Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Heatwave and fires worsen Europe’s economic turbulence
Brutal conditions are affecting everything from transport to food and energy production
The few commuters who braved the heat of London’s Underground on Monday had to endure temperatures deemed too hot to safely transport cattle, showing the brutal conditions sweeping through Europe affecting everything from transport to food and energy production.
Intense heat is on the brink of setting records in the UK, and the hot and dry conditions in a country not used to scorching weather are raising alarm across the region.
After deadly forest fires in Portugal and Spain, extreme northern hemisphere summer weather caused the water level of the Rhine, Europe’s most important river, to drop further, risking deliveries of coal and oil to power stations and industrial plants in Germany.
“The climate crisis is intensifying worldwide,” German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, releasing a study that showed extreme weather in recent years had cost Europe’s largest economy more than €80bn.
The tally of the damage for the summer has just started. More than 600 people have died across the region, and large swathes of France, Italy and Greece face extreme risk of wildfires. The EU has sent three firefighting planes to help battle forest fires — two to Portugal and one to Slovenia.
Amid concern over food shortages from Russia’s war in Ukraine, the development of crops such as maize has been affected, causing Paris futures to rally 10% in July.
Temperatures in London and the south of England might hit a record-setting 40°C this week. On London’s Central and Northern lines temperatures were measured by Bloomberg on Monday morning at more than 30°C, the maximum temperature for transporting livestock such as cows and pigs, according to UK regulations.
Sainsbury’s — the second-largest supermarket group in Britain, which also owns the Argos general merchandise business — said sales of fans last week rose 1,876% from the week before, while sales of air conditioning units were up 2,420% and sales of paddling pools were up 814%.
More people worked from home, with footfall dropping 18% in shopping districts near offices in London, according to retail-tracking data from Springboard.
About a third of British rail services were not running, and those that did faced restrictions due to the heat, Network Rail spokesperson Kevin Groves said. That meant a journey from London to York would take four-and-a-half hours, more than double its normal time.
The East Coast main line from London to Edinburgh will be shut on Tuesday between midday and 8pm, because the line cannot cope with temperatures above 38°C due to timber foundations and the design of the overhead equipment.
Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to have widespread effects on people and infrastructure.
Some companies in Britain have let employees stay home to avoid heated commutes and stifling workplaces. Gymshark, which makes sportswear and employs almost 700 people in the UK, gave staff Friday and Monday off, calling it a reward for good performance.
Similarly, Blackburn-based drinks exporter Sovereign Beverage extended its weekend break to Monday.
The heatwave killed 360 people in Spain between July 10 and 15, Instituto de Salud Carlos III said on Saturday. June was the deadliest month in two years, with 830 people dying despite the country being used to such temperatures.
Trade unions are calling for stronger rules to protect workers’ health. At the moment, there is no regulation on maximum temperatures for people working outdoors.
In central Madrid during the peak of the heatwave last week, construction workers could be seen napping inside cranes and heavy machinery during the hottest hours of the day in an attempt to escape the heat.
Temperatures in the Spanish capital are forecast to remain at about 40°C this week.
At least two people died in Spain because of fires, according to authorities in the Castilla y Leon region. The body of a 69-year-old man was found on Monday in a burnt area in the province of Zamora, and a volunteer firefighter died on Sunday as he was helping extinguish a blaze in the same region.
Italy is also bracing for temperatures as high as 40°C later this week, including in the financial capital, Milan.
Record temperatures earlier in July sent a glacial ice shelf crashing from the top of the Marmolada mountain in northeastern Italy, killing 11 people.
The regional climate agency for Lombardy, around Milan, has issued a warning for ozone levels, recommending that children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues stay indoors during hotter hours. In the region, farmers’ association Coldiretti reported vegetables, including melons and green peppers, were burnt by the heat.
‘Extreme drought’
Italy is experiencing an “extreme drought”, according to the national research council’s drought observatory, with its largest river, the Po, at its lowest level in 70 years.
The dry weather creates perfect conditions for wildfires to spread quickly.
By Monday morning, about 1,100 firefighters were still facing blazes in Portugal, which has suffered 200 more deaths than normal since the start of the latest heatwave. But there are signs of progress.
The fires have eased since last week, and the government on Sunday downgraded the situation to the “alert” level with temperatures forecast to fall.
The move eases restrictions on resources and allows life to gradually return to normal for some farmers and rural communities. Cereals may now be harvested in the early mornings and the evenings, according to the government’s website.
Bloomberg, Reuters
Experts divided on sun-dimming technology to curb soaring temperatures
Prince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at UN
Europe is frying in devastating heat, yet is burning more coal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
European fires lead to evacuations as intense heatwave causes death
Drying lakebed may turn Salt Lake City into Dust Lake City
BIG READ: Predicting the impact of climate change on food security in Worcester
When the music’s over, the tones of melting glaciers will be all that’s left
How project plans to make Durban’s rivers more resilient to climate shocks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.