×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

UK’s economy grew in May as more people went to the doctor

Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent-up demand for holidays

13 July 2022 - 11:25 William Schomberg and Andy Bruce
Pedestrians pass illuminated skyscraper offices in the Canary Wharf business, financial and shopping district of London, UK. File photo: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Pedestrians pass illuminated skyscraper offices in the Canary Wharf business, financial and shopping district of London, UK. File photo: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

London — Britain’s economy grew unexpectedly in May, driven by a rise in doctor appointments and demand for holidays, according to official figures that could reassure the Bank of England about its plans to keep on raising interest rates.

Economic output expanded by 0.5% in May, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to zero growth in May from April.

Health services were a major driver of growth, the ONS said, citing “a large rise in GP appointments”.

Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent-up demand for holidays, the ONS said.

Over the three months to May, GDP was up by 0.4%, compared with the Reuters poll forecast of 0.0%.

The Bank of England has predicted that GDP will contract in the April-June period but some economists said Wednesday's data suggested that might now be avoided.

“It won’t require much for [second quarter] growth to now be positive as a whole,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said.

Other economists said May’s upturn was likely to represent a blip with countries all over Europe struggling to contain inflation driven by soaring energy prices.

“It is too early to break out the champagne, as the details in the release still point to an economy under pressure as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes households’ ability to spend,” UBS economist Dean Turner said.

Britain’s new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, welcomed the signs of growth but said there was no room for complacency.

“We’re working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation and I am confident we can create a stronger economy for everyone across the UK,” he said in a statement.

Despite concern that Britain could fall into a recession later in  2022, the BOE is expected to raise interest rates for the sixth time since December on August 4 with the only question for investors relating to the size of the hike.

Sterling rose after Wednesday’s data.

Most of the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, including Zahawi, say they will cut taxes to get the economy growing again. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is also in the race, says he wants to control inflation first. The ONS revised its estimate of GDP growth in April to show a fall of 0.2% on the month, a slightly smaller drop than originally thought.

Consumer-facing services fell by 0.1% in May from April as inflation accelerated and workers faced a tax increase that was introduced in April. The drop contrasted with April's 2.2% rise.

The ONS said data could be volatile in periods when bank holidays are moved from their usual months — as happened in May — but said it was confident that its adjustments captured the effects of the change.

Reuters

Tax pledges by Tory leadership hopefuls stoke inflation fears

Most of the 11 contenders have promised to ease a tax burden that is set to hit its highest since the 1940s
World
1 day ago

Israel hopes Biden visit leads to a common Middle East market that includes Saudi Arabia

The White House says the presidential visit aims to ‘expand regional economic and security co-operation’
World
2 days ago

Japanese premier Kishida’s win gives him time to transform capitalism

Strong election victory also means there is no need to quickly change course on economic policy including central bank stimulus
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sri Lankan president’s brother — the former ...
World / Asia
2.
Ukraine unleashes rockets on Russian troops
World / Europe
3.
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid ...
World / Asia
4.
Russia has ‘big advantage’ in artillery, Zelensky ...
World / Europe
5.
UK court rules in favour of extraditing Indian ...
World

Related Articles

Dozens of Conservatives vie to replace Johnson as PM

World / Europe

Sunak joins race for UK prime ministership

World / Europe

Germany issues ‘profit warning’ as imports exceed exports for first time in 30 ...

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.