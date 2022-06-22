Italy’s ‘green’ construction boom to end tears

Toth, 39, is co-founder of a group called National Construction Class Action, in which hundreds of small building companies like his own exchange messages and lobby politicians to try to keep the incentives alive.

Some of the firms, desperate for liquidity, are offering to sell tax credits worth tens of thousands of euros at huge discounts of up to 50%.

Under the most generous scheme, known as the “superbonus”, the state paid an eye-watering 110% of the cost of making buildings more energy-efficient, from insulation to solar panels to replacing old-fashioned boilers and window fittings.

It allowed homeowners to deduct the cost of the building work from their taxes over a five-year period, or sell the tax credit to the builder as a form of payment.

The builder could then sell it at a discount to another firm or a bank, which could in turn sell it to another, much like any other financial instrument providing liquidity to the system.

Boost to growth

Despite much red tape and frequent tweaks to the rules, the scheme seemed like a roaring success.

Italy’s long-stagnant construction sector contributed 0.9 points of last year’s economic growth of 6.6%.

In November, the European Commission’s Construction Sector Observatory (ECSO) called the superbonus “a very successful measure” and recommended it be extended to a wider range of buildings.

Other European countries, including Germany, Spain and France offered their own subsidies for green home improvements, though none as generous as Italy’s.

Then late last year, tax police said they had found suspected fraud worth over €2bn linked to green building incentives including, to a small degree, the superbonus.

That rang alarm bells among policymakers and Prime Minister Mario Draghi began sharply criticising the measure, which was introduced by the previous administration and renewed by Draghi.

“We don’t agree with the superbonus,” he told the European Parliament last month, in an unusual case of a government criticising one of its own policies.

Draghi said it had not only spawned swindles, but had also driven up costs because clients, knowing they would be reimbursed, had no need to bargain with builders over prices.

Industry minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said it was “drugging the sector and contributing to inflation”.

This is not supported by Eurostat data showing Italian construction cost inflation in the fourth quarter of last year stood at 5.5%, well below the eurozone average of 8.9%.

Tighter rules

In an anti-fraud drive, Draghi set limits on the number of times the tax credits could be sold from one bank or firm to another, undermining the mechanism the scheme was based on.

Regulatory uncertainty and ministers’ hostile comments hit confidence and, one by one, the country’s largest banks stopped buying the tax credits from customers and builders, leaving them out of pocket for work done.

“More than 33,000 firms risk bankruptcy with a loss of 150,000 jobs,” says Claudio Giovine, head of economic analysis at Italy’s small business lobby CNA.

A survey of the group’s members this month showed 60,000 firms lack liquidity, because they were unable to sell the tax credits they had accepted as payment for work.

These blocked credits amount to more than €5bn, the CNA estimates. As a result, 50% of the firms are delaying payments to their suppliers, 30% have stopped paying their taxes and 20% are not paying their workers, according to the survey. Almost 50% said they risk having to close their business.

Whether last year’s boom turns into a full-blown bust depends on what is decided in the coming weeks.

With the economy already stagnant, Italy’s alarmed parties have presented numerous proposals to parliament aimed at reviving the superbonus.

These include extending the types of firms to whom banks can sell their tax credits to include small businesses with turnover above £50,000 and allowing banks to use the credits to buy government bonds. It remains to be seen whether such ideas are acceptable to Draghi.

The construction firm owner Toth said industry data over the summer will be “awful” and the only way to save the scheme is to restore the unlimited tradeability of the tax credits, despite acknowledging some firms may have bent the rules.

“Last autumn everything was going so well,” he said. “It’s been truncated in such a brutal way.”

