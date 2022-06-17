Putin urges Russian business to boost domestic investment amid sanctions
The Russian president called on business to help realise the country’s ‘gigantic potential’, defying Western attempts to destroy the country’s economy
President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged Russia’s enterprises to boost their domestic investment to help realise the country’s “gigantic potential” and defy what he called Western attempts to destroy the Russian economy.
Speaking at Russia’s flagship annual economic conference — once a symbol of Moscow’s openness to Western business ties, Putin attacked the West for hitting Russia with unprecedented sanctions. He said some global currencies were “committing suicide” in a reference to the unprecedented freezing of about $300bn of Russia’s foreign currency reserves.
Despite the economic turmoil and a looming recession, which is set to be Russia’s deepest contraction in at least two decades, Putin said Moscow would stick to a “responsible macroeconomic policy”. He said the government’s spending plans should be “predictable.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.