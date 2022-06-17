×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Putin urges Russian business to boost domestic investment amid sanctions

The Russian president called on business to help realise the country’s ‘gigantic potential’, defying Western attempts to destroy the country’s economy

17 June 2022 - 16:35 Reuters
President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged Russia’s enterprises to boost their domestic investment to help realise the country’s “gigantic potential” and defy what he called Western attempts to destroy the Russian economy.

Speaking at Russia’s flagship annual economic conference — once a symbol of Moscow’s openness to Western business ties, Putin attacked the West for hitting Russia with unprecedented sanctions. He said some global currencies were “committing suicide” in a reference to the unprecedented freezing of about $300bn of Russia’s foreign currency reserves.

Despite the economic turmoil and a looming recession, which is set to be Russia’s deepest contraction in at least two decades, Putin said Moscow would stick to a “responsible macroeconomic policy”. He said the government’s spending plans should be “predictable.” 

Reuters

Tougher oil sanctions on Russia could backfire on US drivers

Biden administration hard-pressed to impose secondary sanctions on Russian oil purchases
World
7 hours ago

Oil agency predicts big rise in demand in 2023

The IEA said the balance could be upset by tougher sanctions on Russia, a steeper recovery in Chinese demand, supply outages in Libya and limited ...
Markets
2 days ago

Russia will carry the costs of Ukraine war for decades, Navalny ally says

Alexei Navalny, is in Ukraine to see the impact of Moscow’s invasion and to report a true picture back to Russians
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Delegates at WTO global trade talks upbeat after ...
World / Europe
2.
How Australia ran into a power crisis
World / Asia
3.
Investors crackle after K-pop band BTS announces ...
World / Asia
4.
Russia blocks effort to redefine ‘conflict ...
World / Africa
5.
Tougher oil sanctions on Russia could backfire on ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Russia throttles gas flow to Europe as leaders visit Ukraine

World / Europe

EU expected to back Ukraine membership

World / Europe

Ukraine says its troops are holding out in city after last bridge destroyed

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.