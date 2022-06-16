×

WTO trade talks stretch into final day with some deals in sight

Hope and much frustration after all-night talks at global trade watchdog’s headquarters in Geneva

16 June 2022 - 13:19 Emma Farge
Civil society groups perform "die-in" protest as World Trade Organization negotiations seek IP compromises for developing countries to produce Covid-19 vaccines, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 15 2022. Picture: PHIL BLENKINSOP/REUTERS
Civil society groups perform "die-in" protest as World Trade Organization negotiations seek IP compromises for developing countries to produce Covid-19 vaccines, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 15 2022. Picture: PHIL BLENKINSOP/REUTERS

Geneva — Negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) aimed at clinching deals on vaccine IP waivers, food security and  fishing subsidies entered their final hours on Thursday after all-night talks.

Ministers from more than 100 countries are meeting at the global trade watchdog’s headquarters in Geneva this week for the first time in more than four years to thrash out new trade rules — a feat many doubted in an era of high geopolitical tensions.

The body’s 164 members must all agree for new global trade rules to be passed, meaning that one member can block deals.

In this week’s meeting, prolonged until Thursday afternoon, that member has been India. New Delhi, which has a history of blocking multilateral negotiations, has stuck to long-held demands to maintain subsidies for fisheries and agriculture and pushed for extra carve-outs, trade sources say.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s statements confirmed those demands. “India is strongly representing its perspective at the WTO to protect the future of every Indian and that of the marginalised,” he said on Twitter.

However, sources close to the discussions were more upbeat on Thursday morning and said a package of deals with trade-offs across the topics was possible. “It’s looking better but it’s too early to say whether it falls into place or falls apart,” said a WTO delegate.

Negotiators including US trade representative Katherine Tai were involved in talks in the so-called Green Room of the WTO most of the night trying to thrash out agreements. She tweeted a photo of Lake Geneva at sunrise without providing an update on the talks.

One of the possible outcomes of the talks is a pared-back version of a deal designed to curb fishing subsidies that cause overfishing, a document seen by Reuters showed. Another is a waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines championed by SA and India, as well as pledges to ease the food security crisis.

WTO officials have maintained throughout the meetings that deals can be reached, saying that talks often look hopeless until a final bargain comes together.

“We are still hopeful for an outcome,” said WTO spokesperson Daniel Pruzin.

Observers expressed frustration with the process.

“The ministerial (conference) laid bare the increasing dysfunction that inhibits collective action at the WTO,” said Jake Colvin, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, adding that members should not reward “obstructionism”. With Staff Writer

Reuters 

Joseph Stiglitz urges SA to reject compromise on Covid-19 patent waiver

Move is insufficient to make cheap generic vaccines available to developing countries, says economist
National
2 months ago

WTO head says main negotiators have an ‘outcome’ on Covid-19 vaccine IP waiver

Document shows there are still unresolved areas in the draft deal including the duration of the waiver’s application
World
1 month ago

Trade fight between US and China could ruin bid for vaccine patent waiver

But pharma groups may welcome the WTO fight, which say an IP waiver is unnecessary as the supply of Covid-19 vaccines outstrips demand
News
1 month ago
