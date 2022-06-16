WTO trade talks stretch into final day with some deals in sight

Geneva — Negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) aimed at clinching deals on vaccine IP waivers, food security and fishing subsidies entered their final hours on Thursday after all-night talks.

Ministers from more than 100 countries are meeting at the global trade watchdog’s headquarters in Geneva this week for the first time in more than four years to thrash out new trade rules — a feat many doubted in an era of high geopolitical tensions.

The body’s 164 members must all agree for new global trade rules to be passed, meaning that one member can block deals.

In this week’s meeting, prolonged until Thursday afternoon, that member has been India. New Delhi, which has a history of blocking multilateral negotiations, has stuck to long-held demands to maintain subsidies for fisheries and agriculture and pushed for extra carve-outs, trade sources say.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s statements confirmed those demands. “India is strongly representing its perspective at the WTO to protect the future of every Indian and that of the marginalised,” he said on Twitter.