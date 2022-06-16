×

UK government questions court’s blocking of deportations to Rwanda

The European court accused of overstepping its powers by thwarting the first flight of migrants to Rwanda

16 June 2022 - 15:16 Muvija M
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves for the House of Commons in London, England, June 15 2022. Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves for the House of Commons in London, England, June 15 2022. Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES

London — Britain has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but the Strasbourg court that enforces it overstepped its powers in blocking the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane more than 6,4000km to Rwanda on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights stepped in to issue injunctions, cancelling the flight.

Raab, who is also Britain's justice secretary, criticised the Strasbourg-based court for essentially blocking the flight, part of a policy London says will stem the flow of migrants making dangerous trips across the English Channel from France.

Raab said the flights would take place despite criticism from the UN, the leadership of the Church of England and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, who has privately described the plan as “appalling”, according to media reports.

“Our plans involve staying within the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention,” he told BBC television.

“The Strasbourg court itself has said for many years that there’s no binding power of injunction. And then later on they said: ‘Well actually, we can issue such binding injunctions.’ It is not grounded in the convention,” Raab told Sky News.

The European court’s late intervention had led some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party to call for Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights altogether.

Challenged over death threats on social media to human rights lawyers, Raab said they were unacceptable but Britain’s Human Rights Act had led to an “industry” of lawyers promoting “elastic interpretations” of the law on behalf of their clients. He added that the government could not give a fixed date for when it would be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Reuters 

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

UK home secretary says the government won't be deterred and will prepare for the next flight
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Time to stop immoral British deportation policy

In mid-June, Britain paid Rwanda nearly $150m in a ‘cash-for-humans’ scheme to resettle illegal immigrants it doesn’t want
2 days ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Johnson’s migrant Rwanda policy an ethical outsource

Harebrained and heartless, the scheme is also unsustainable
3 weeks ago
Is the UK passing the buck on migrants?

Can Boris Johnson hang on to reflected glory from Ukraine?

