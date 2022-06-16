×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Swiss central bank surprises with first rate hike in 15 years

German yields jumped but Italian debt outperforms on ECB efforts to address diverging eurozone borrowing costs

16 June 2022 - 20:36 Yoruk Bahceli and Tommy Wilkes
Thomas Jordan, president of the Swiss National Bank, speaks during the bank's rate announcement in Bern, Switzerland, June 16 2022. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG
Thomas Jordan, president of the Swiss National Bank, speaks during the bank's rate announcement in Bern, Switzerland, June 16 2022. Picture: STEFAN WERMUTH/BLOOMBERG

Amsterdam  — Eurozone bond yields surged on Thursday after an unexpected interest rate hike by Switzerland turned the focus to the ramifications of a policy shift for the region.

German yields jumped but Italian debt outperformed on European Central Bank (ECB) efforts to address diverging eurozone borrowing costs.

A day after the ECB mandated staff to accelerate the design of a new anti-fragmentation tool to soothe battered southern European bond markets, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) threw markets a fresh curve ball.

It raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in its first increase for 15 years, joining other central banks in tightening monetary policy to fight resurgent inflation.

The move rippled across markets and sent the Swiss franc rising more than 2% versus the euro and the British pound.

In the bloc’s bond markets, it was a day of big milestones.

Germany’s 10-year yield surged more than 20 bps briefly, although it later moved down to 1.7%. Five-year yields gained sharply too before giving up most of those gains.

Yields also rose as money markets ramped up bets on ECB rate hikes to price in about 190 bps of rises by December, compared with 140 bps a day earlier.

"SNB reaction in govvies is the market pricing in an aggressive ECB," said Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group.

The SNB and its president, Thomas Jordan, also said recent depreciation meant the Swiss franc was no longer highly valued on currency markets — long a concern for the bank — and a sign that the central bank was ready to loosen its grip on the franc.

The stepping back of the SNB from the currency markets means even fewer euros generated from currency market intervention would flow into eurozone debt, a big factor in keeping yields in check.

Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING noted that the duration of the SNB’s bond holdings was nearly five years, helping explain why five-year German yields rose more than other maturities.

US Treasury yields also rose sharply. The SNB’s US dollar and euro reserve shares are similar, just under 40%.

Italian bond yields clawed back much of their earlier rise after a Bloomberg News report, citing unnamed sources, said the ECB’s new anti-fragmentation tool would probably involve selling other securities to avoid upsetting the bank’s efforts to curb record inflation.

"ECB will buy more Italian debt relative to others to keep spreads tight," said Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale.

The closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields was last down to 214 bps from about 227 bps earlier and above 250 bps before the ECB’s Wednesday announcement.

Italian 10-year yields reversed an earlier rise and were last at 3.85%, unchanged on the day and from over 4% earlier. Other spreads also tightened.

France’s central bank governor had already flagged the possibility of this so-called sterilisation feature. Many analysts expect it to feature in the new tool.

Italy’s central bank governor said following the report that the bank is capable of sterilising liquidity without selling securities.

The Bank of England raised interest rates for a fifth straight meeting on Thursday. It increased the benchmark lending rate by 25 bps to 1.25%. 

Reuters

Fed hikes benchmark rate by 75 bps to cool rampant inflation

It’s the biggest increase since 1994, and central bank officials signal they will keep raising rates aggressively this year
News
1 day ago

Bank of England boosts rates to a 13-year high

More rises are likely as BoE reinforces the global trend to help curb inflation
News
4 hours ago

How tighter financial conditions may aid central bankers

The recent sell-off in global markets is contributing to a sharp contraction in financial conditions, possibly slowing inflation
World
1 day ago

ECB announces rate hikes and calls an end to stimulus

Bank to halt its bond-buying programme on July 1 and will raise interest rates by 25 basis points, with further increase slated for September
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
How tighter financial conditions may aid central ...
World
2.
New Libyan oil blockade hits already tight global ...
World / Africa
3.
Russia throttles gas flow to Europe as leaders ...
World / Europe
4.
Moscow’s war may deprive world of three Ukrainian ...
World / Europe
5.
Investors crackle after K-pop band BTS announces ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Time to prepare for inflation collapse and coming recession

Opinion / Columnists

Jump in interest rates threatens demand for metals

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on Fed fears

Markets

Rand breaches R16/$ as investors fret over aggressive US Fed

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.