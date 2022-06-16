Rebuked for tepid support, EU leaders bring ‘message of unity’ to Ukraine

Scholz, Macron and Draghi all say they are strong supporters of Ukraine, and have taken big practical steps to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and find weapons to help Kyiv.

But Ukraine has long criticised Scholz over what it regards as Germany’s slow delivery of weapons and reluctance to sever economic ties with Moscow, and was furious in June at Macron for saying in an interview that Russia must not be “humiliated”.

Italy has also proposed a peace plan, which Ukrainians fear could lead to pressure on them to give up territory.

“They will say that we need to end the war that is causing food problems and economic problems ... that we need to save Mr Putin’s face,” Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelensky, told German newspaper Bild before the visit.

Germany’s defence minister said three multiple rocket launchers it has promised Kyiv could be delivered in July or August, once Ukrainians are trained to use them.

Kyiv says it urgently needs more weapons, especially artillery and rockets, to counter Russia’s firepower advantage. Kyiv is taking hundreds of casualties a day as the war has entered a brutal attritional phase in the east.

After Moscow launched its “special military operation” claiming its aim was to disarm and “denazify” its neighbour, Ukraine repelled an armoured assault on Kyiv in March.

Since then, however, Russia has shifted both its aims and its tactics, now trying to fortify territory it occupies in the east and south, and to seize more with slow advances behind massive artillery bombardments.

The main battle in recent weeks has been over the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk. On Wednesday Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical factory with hundreds of civilians ignored a Russian order to surrender.

All remaining bridges linking the city with Ukrainian-held territory on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river were destroyed in recent days, but Ukrainian officials say the garrison is not completely cut off.

Ukraine still holds a pocket of territory in the wider, eastern Donbas region, which Russia has vowed to capture on behalf of its separatist proxies. Most of it is on the opposite side of the river, which Russian troops have struggled to cross.

In the south Ukrainian forces have been making slow inroads into Kherson province, the largest swath of territory Russia still holds from the areas it has captured since the invasion.

Update: June 16 2022

This story now has additional information.

Reuters