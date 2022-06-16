×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Delegates at WTO global trade talks upbeat after all-night talks

WTO deals still within sight at global trade watchdog’s headquarters in Geneva

16 June 2022 - 13:19 Emma Farge
Ambassadors attend the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12 2022. Picture: MARTIAL TREZZINI/REUTERS
Ambassadors attend the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization, in Geneva, Switzerland, June 12 2022. Picture: MARTIAL TREZZINI/REUTERS

Geneva — Negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) aimed at clinching deals on food security, fishing and vaccines entered their final hours on Thursday after all-night talks, with some trade sources hopeful that efforts to circumvent Indian opposition would succeed.

Ministers from more than 100 countries are meeting at the global trade watchdog’s headquarters in Geneva this week for the first time in more than four years to thrash out new trade rules — a feat many doubt in an era of high geopolitical tension.

The body’s 164 members must all agree for new global trade rules to be passed, meaning that one member can block deals.

In the June 12-15 meeting, prolonged until Thursday afternoon, that member has been India. New Delhi, which has a history of blocking multilateral negotiations, has stuck to long-held demands to maintain subsidies for fisheries and agriculture and pushed for extra carve-outs, trade sources say.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal’s statements confirmed those demands.

“India is strongly representing its perspective at the WTO to protect the future of every Indian and that of the marginalised,” he said on Twitter.

However, some delegates were more upbeat on Thursday, including on a package of deals with trade-offs possible across the topics. EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said they were “getting closer” in a tweet. WTO deputy director-general Anabel Gonzalez said she was “hopeful”.

Negotiators including US trade representative Katherine Tai were involved in talks in the so-called “Green Room” of the WTO most of the night trying to thrash out agreements. But Tai left early on Thursday, a US official confirmed.

One of the possible outcomes of the talks is a pared-back version of a deal designed to curb fishing subsidies that cause over-fishing, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Another is a waiver of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines and pledges to ease the food security crisis, though tussles over the wording continued, sources said.

WTO officials have maintained throughout the meetings that deals can be reached, saying that talks often look hopeless until a final bargain comes together.

Observers expressed frustration with the process.

“The ministerial [conference] laid bare the increasing dysfunction that inhibits collective action at the WTO,” said Jake Colvin, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, adding that members should not reward “obstructionism”.

Reuters

Joseph Stiglitz urges SA to reject compromise on Covid-19 patent waiver

Move is insufficient to make cheap generic vaccines available to developing countries, says economist
National
2 months ago

WTO head says main negotiators have an ‘outcome’ on Covid-19 vaccine IP waiver

Document shows there are still unresolved areas in the draft deal including the duration of the waiver’s application
World
1 month ago

Trade fight between US and China could ruin bid for vaccine patent waiver

But pharma groups may welcome the WTO fight, which say an IP waiver is unnecessary as the supply of Covid-19 vaccines outstrips demand
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Libyan oil blockade hits already tight global ...
World / Africa
2.
How tighter financial conditions may aid central ...
World
3.
Russia throttles gas flow to Europe as leaders ...
World / Europe
4.
Investors crackle after K-pop band BTS announces ...
World / Asia
5.
Moscow’s war may deprive world of three Ukrainian ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Digital duties up for debate at WTO as nations seek more revenue from vast ...

News

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns of tough talks ahead at ministerial ...

World / Europe

SA urged to stand firm on Covid-19 IP waiver

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.