World / Europe

Ukraine doing all it can to save foreign soldiers from death sentence, says legislator

Two Britons and a Moroccan were convicted of mercenary activities by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic

12 June 2022 - 16:50 Natalia Zinets
A screen shot taken from video of the supreme court trial of Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, standing, who were captured by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine, June 8 2022. Picture: SUPREME COURT OF DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC/REUTERS
A screen shot taken from video of the supreme court trial of Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, standing, who were captured by Russian forces during the war in Ukraine, June 8 2022. Picture: SUPREME COURT OF DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC/REUTERS

Kyiv — Ukraine is doing everything possible to save three foreign nationals who were sentenced to death by proxy authorities in Donbas for fighting for Ukraine, a legislator in Ukraine’s parliamentary security and defence committee said on Saturday.

After being captured, two Britons and a Moroccan were convicted of “mercenary activities” on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, whose separatist leaders are backed by Moscow.  

“Both the defence ministry and the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which deals with the exchange of prisoners, are taking all necessary measures to ensure these citizens of foreign states ... are saved,” legislator Fedir Venislavskyi said on national television. He did not give further details.

Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, “for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three soldiers”.

“Something tells me that, eventually, one way or another, sooner or later, these three servicemen will be exchanged [or otherwise get home],” she said in an online post on Saturday.

Britain has condemned the sentencing of the fighters as an “egregious breach” of the Geneva Convention, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.

Ukraine, which has dismissed the Donetsk court’s ruling as having no authority, says the fighters had signed contracts with the Ukrainian armed forces. As a result, “the status of prisoners of war under international law fully applies to them. We will take all measures to save them,” Venislavskyi said.

Reuters

Russia claims it hit Western weapons in strike in western Ukraine

Missiles from the Black Sea partially destroy a military facility as fighting continues in city of Sievierodonetsk
World
3 hours ago

Russia will carry the costs of Ukraine war for decades, Navalny ally says

Alexei Navalny, is in Ukraine to see the impact of Moscow’s invasion and to report a true picture back to Russians
World
2 days ago

Putin compares Ukraine war to Peter the Great’s mission to recover Russian land

Russia's leader wants to be seen as a moderniser but is more like Ivan the Terrible, says academic
World
2 days ago

Clearing sea mines in Ukraine’s ports will delay exports

About 450 foreign seafarers are still stranded, while exports of staple foods remain in limbo
News
3 days ago
