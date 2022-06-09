×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russia-backed court in Donetsk sentences ‘mercenaries’ to death

Britain says prisoners of war are entitle to protection under Geneva Conventions

09 June 2022 - 18:31 Agency Staff
A screen image taken from a video shows Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in court in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7 2022. Picture: SUPREME COURT OF DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC/REUTERS
A screen image taken from a video shows Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in court in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 7 2022. Picture: SUPREME COURT OF DONETSK PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC/REUTERS

London — Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), one of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The court found the three men — Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun — guilty of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR”, the Interfax news agency quoted a court official as saying.

The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia after it invaded on February 24. Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision.

Less than 24 hours before the verdict was handed down, Pinner and Saadoun had pleaded guilty to actions aimed at the violent seizure of power, a video shared from the court by the RIA Novosti news agency showed. Aslin appeared to have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge involving weapons and explosives.

“The evidence presented by the prosecution in this case allowed the court to pass a guilty verdict, not to mention the fact that all the defendants, without exception, pleaded guilty to all charges,” judge Alexander Nikulin told reporters at the court.

“When passing the verdict, the court was guided not only by the prescribed norms and rules, but also by the most important, unshakeable principle of justice. It was that which made it possible to take this complex and difficult decision to apply an exceptional measure of punishment in the form of the death penalty,” he added.

Britain said it was deeply concerned.

“We’ve said continually that prisoners of war shouldn’t be exploited for political purposes,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that under the Geneva Conventions, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity, and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.

British citizens Aslin and Pinner were captured by the Russian-backed forces in Mariupol in April, during a bitter fight for control of the city.

Moroccan Saadoun surrendered in March while fighting in a small town between Mariupol and the regional capital of Donetsk.

During the proceedings, the three men were held in a cage and guarded by soldiers with their faces covered and wearing armbands with the pro-war Z-logo on Thursday, before being asked to stand while the verdict was read to them, a video from the courtroom published by the RIA Novosti news agency showed.

The hasty trial was held largely behind closed doors with information on proceedings handed to select state-owned Russian media agencies.

The Donetsk People's Republic is one of two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine which Russia says it is fighting to “liberate” from Ukrainian forces.

Three days before launching its invasion of Ukraine, Russia recognised them as independent states in a move condemned by Ukraine and the West as illegal.

Reuters 

PETER APPS: How the Ukraine war has challenged globalisation

The conflict highlights and threatens the largely unquestioned path towards industrial, economic and supply chain globalisation
Opinion
10 hours ago

Ukraine claims success in battle for Sievierodonetsk

The battle for the small industrial city has become one of the war’s bloodiest, with Russia concentrating its forces there
World
5 hours ago

Ukraine and partners seek corridor for grain exports

Shipments from port of Odesa would ease pressure on soaring food prices after Russia cut off supplies
News
1 day ago

Russian MPs vote to end ties with European Court of Human Rights

Duma's move formalises Russia's break with Council of Europe and its rights court amid Ukraine war
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia’s renewables plan hits community ...
World / Asia
2.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
3.
Ukraine claims success in battle for ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia suspends accord with Japan on fishing near ...
World / Asia
5.
Ukrainian forces under renewed attack in east
World / Europe

Related Articles

Clearing sea mines in Ukraine’s ports will delay exports

News

OECD warns over ‘hefty global price’ for Ukraine war

News

IAN BREMMER: Russia has already lost the war with Ukraine

Opinion / Columnists

Jailed opposition leader denounces Google and Meta for ‘gift to Putin’

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.