×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russian MPs vote to end ties with European Court of Human Rights

Medvedev says Russia’s exit means it can restore the death penalty

07 June 2022 - 19:31 Agency Staff
The coat of arms of the Russian Federation is shown on the front of the Duma building in Moscow, Russia, February 22 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
The coat of arms of the Russian Federation is shown on the front of the Duma building in Moscow, Russia, February 22 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

London — Russia’s parliament on Tuesday passed a pair of bills ending the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECHR’s) jurisdiction in the country, a rupture provoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The break removes a legal avenue that Russians, including jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, have used in the past to raise high-profile cases that had been rejected by national courts.

Parliament’s lower house, the Duma, approved two bills — one removing the country from the court’s jurisdiction and a second setting March 15 as the cut-off point, with rulings against Russia made after that date not to be implemented.

The bills were passed nearly unanimously, with only one deputy from the opposition Communist Party voting against. They must now be signed by President Vladimir Putin before becoming law.

In 2017, the court ordered Moscow to pay compensation to survivors of a hostage crisis who alleged failings on the part of the security services when they stormed a school seized by Islamist militants in 2004. The siege in the town of Beslan ended in a bloody gun battle in which more than 330 hostages died, including at least 180 children.

In February 2021, the ECHR ruled that Navalny, the country’s leading opposition figure, should be released from prison after being jailed on charges he described as politically motivated. Russia described the ECHR’s ruling as “unlawful”.

Russia was admitted to the Council of Europe, which was founded after World War 2 to promote human rights and democracy in Europe, under former president Boris Yeltsin in 1996. After the 2014 annexation of Crimea, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in the council’s parliamentary assembly, which it began to boycott from 2016.

On March 15, the committee of ministers of the Council of Europe decided to expel Russia from the organisation, of which the ECHR is part, in response to Russia’s deployment of troops to Ukraine in February.

Russia has said that it independently decided to leave the Council of Europe, with former president Dmitry Medvedev saying that Russia’s exit from the organisation represented an opportunity to restore the death penalty, which the Council of Europe’s rules prohibit.

Reuters 

Street fighting rages in Sievierodonetsk as Zelensky travels close to front line

Ukraine leader warns of battle for key Donbas city ‘there’s more of them, they are more powerful’
World
1 day ago

Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Putin warns over Western projectiles

Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it has destroyed tanks
World
1 day ago

Russia says long-range weapons could increase territorial losses for Ukraine

Western deliveries of longer-range arms to Kyiv would make Russia push Ukrainian forces further back from its borders, it says
World
1 day ago

IAN BREMMER: Russia has already lost the war with Ukraine

This self-inflicted damage is irreversible for at least as long as Vladimir Putin remains in charge
Opinion
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Australia’s renewables plan hits community ...
World / Asia
2.
Boris Johnson survives vote of confidence, but by ...
World / Europe
3.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
4.
Europe turns to African oil suppliers as Russia ...
World
5.
Ukrainian and Russian troops fight in ruins of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

LIONEL LAURENT: EU concessions to Russia mount amid sanctions fatigue

Opinion

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in five weeks

World / Europe

Putin tells AU Russia is not to blame for global food crisis

World / Africa

UN sounds the alarm as millions of Ukrainians face starvation

World / Europe

Latest US sanctions target yachts and middlemen linked to Putin

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.