World / Europe

Russia says long-range weapons could increase territorial losses for Ukraine

Western deliveries of longer-range arms to Kyiv would make Russia push Ukrainian forces further back from its borders, it says

06 June 2022 - 14:49 Agency Staff
A view shows a facility of the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant damaged by missile strikes, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 5 2022. Picture: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

London — Moscow said on Monday that Western deliveries of longer-range arms to Kyiv would make Russia push Ukrainian forces further back from its borders, essentially increasing the potential territorial losses for Ukraine in the invasion.

The US has ruled out sending its own or Nato forces to Ukraine but Washington and Britain have agreed to supply precision missile systems which have significantly longer ranges than previous weapons they delivered.

Washington is supplying Ukraine with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and Britain will supply M270 multiple-launch systems.

“The longer the range of the systems that will be delivered, the further we will move back the Nazis from that line from which threats to Russian-speakers and the Russian Federation may come,” foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

Since the start of its invasion, which it calls a “special military operation”, Russia has repeatedly said it aims to clear Ukraine of “Nazis”. Kyiv and its Western backers say such claims are fiction and that Ukraine is fighting for its survival against an imperial-style land grab.

President Vladimir Putin warned the US in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.

The range of the missile systems depends on the munitions used in them. HIMARS systems have a maximum range of 300km or more but the missiles supplied by the US have a range of just over 64km — double the range of the howitzers it supplied.

Reuters

Russian missiles strike Kyiv as Putin warns over Western projectiles

Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it has destroyed tanks
World
9 hours ago

Austrian chancellor Nehammer calls for intermediate EU membership for Ukraine

Karl Nehammer argues for creation of a European preparatory space where aspiring members can strengthen co-operation with the EU step by step
World
22 hours ago

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in five weeks

Moscow says it hit a repair shop housing tanks sent from eastern Europe
World
1 day ago
