Austrian chancellor Nehammer calls for intermediate EU membership for Ukraine

Zurich — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called on Sunday for an intermediate stage between co-operation and full membership of the EU for countries such as Ukraine and Moldova.

The “preparatory space” would enable countries to reach the standards of the EU, similar to the European Economic Area (EEA) or the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA), said Nehammer.

“We are united by the same goal. We all want a strong, independent and economically successful Ukraine,” Nehammer said in a statement issued by the chancellor’s office.

“Ukraine is fighting for its political and territorial survival. All our efforts are primarily aimed at ending the Russian war of aggression. In such a phase, a quick full accession to the union cannot be a pressing issue anyway.”

Nehammer said the emotion needed to be taken out of the debate on Ukraine’s EU membership, and rapid accession of Ukraine was “not realistic”.

“We should create a European preparatory space, which will make it possible to strengthen co-operation with the EU step by step and to better adapt to European standards,” Nehammer said.

Austria followed a similar path for decades with European free trade agreements before it joined the EU in 1995, he said.

Ukraine has said it is fed up with “special solutions” and separate models for its integration into the EU and wants full membership, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said last month.

Nehammer also said he supported French President Emmanuel Macron’s idea of establishing a new type of political European community of countries who aspire to join the bloc or wish closer ties and adherence to the EU’s values.

Kyiv has expressed its concern that such a community could be used as an alternative to membership.

Reuters