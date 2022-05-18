×

World / Europe

Tension in Cyprus as cheesed-off producers dump milk

18 May 2022 - 17:15 Yiannis Kourtoglou
Sheep and goat farmers dump milk during a protest over high prices and production issues related to Halloumi cheese outside the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, May 18 2022. Picture: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS
Nicosia — Cypriot farmers dumped tonnes of milk and set bales  of hay on fire outside the presidential palace in the capital Nicosia on Wednesday, in protest at high prices and production issues.

Goat and sheep farmers say noncompliance with regulations on the production of halloumi cheese has left them with a glut of milk that they are unable to sell or use. High prices for animal feed have added to the problems, they say.

Halloumi is traditionally made with goat and sheep milk and is listed as such with a Protected Designation Origin (PDO) status from the EU. But increasingly, cheesemakers have used more cows’ milk, considered more palatable for export markets.

The soft rubbery cheese, a prized Cypriot export, was given its PDO status in 2021. It means halloumi cannot be produced and marketed by that name in any other country.

About 300 farmers, some driving milk tankers, arrived in a convoy at the gated compound in the centre of the city where they poured milk onto the tarmac and set fire to hay placed outside the main entrance.

A representative of the Cypriot presidency said farmers would receive compensation by the end of May.

Reuters

Turkey and Israel set to edge closer for the sake of stability

Isaac Herzog becomes the first Israeli president to visit Ankara since 2008
Markets
2 months ago

Russian tycoon Mordashov transfers $1.4bn TUI stake

Wealthy Russians have had to shelter or divest assets as sanctions zero in on businesspeople seen as close to President Vladimir Putin
News
2 months ago
