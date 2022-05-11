Old Ukrainian hospital struggles under deluge from war

Bakhmut — The hospital in the small Ukrainian town of Bakhmut was never intended to receive queues of ambulances bringing the wounded and traumatised from the front line of Europe’s biggest battlefield.

Nor did the volunteer paramedics expect, four months ago, to be shuttling back and forth to the front line of a brutal tank battle, within earshot of rockets and shelling.

“I haven’t seen so much human tragedy before. Absolutely unnecessary suffering,” said Elena Bulakhtina, a Russia-born Canadian medic who joined the Pirogov First Volunteer Mobile Hospital, a group of paramedics dedicated to providing medical care on the front line.

The hospital’s main job now is to “stabilise” the injured from the battle zone around the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region so that they can be moved on to bigger hospitals in western Ukraine, further from the main battle.

“Any Russian who can do something concrete to help Ukraine, not just sit on Facebook ... should do something,” she said.

Bulakhtina's Canadian passport means she can enter Ukraine — which she would be barred from doing as a Russian national.

Her boss, Svitlana Druzenko, said: “When the war had just begun, I wondered what casualties it would bring. And now I see that number of victims is just huge ... People are dying — and dying in all cities.”