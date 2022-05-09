×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Protesters in Poland throw red liquid on Russian envoy

Protesters, some with Ukrainian flags, chanted ‘fascists’ before ambassador Sergey Andreev was doused in the red substance

09 May 2022 - 17:39 Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz
Russia’s ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andree at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, May 9 2022. SLAWOMIR KAMINISKI/AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL VIA REUTERS
Russia’s ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andree at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, May 9 2022. SLAWOMIR KAMINISKI/AGENCJA WYBORCZA.PL VIA REUTERS

Warsaw — Russia’s ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance on Monday by people protesting against the war in Ukraine, as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

The war in Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s Victory Day, when Moscow honours the 27-million Soviet citizens who lost their lives in World War 2. Poland, a strong supporter of Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, opposed any large-scale commemoration taking place.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed the protesters, some with Ukrainian flags, surrounding the Russian delegation and chanting “fascists” before ambassador Sergey Andreev was doused in the red substance.

Andreev told reporters he and his team were not seriously hurt in the incident, TASS news agency reported.

“We will make a formal protest,” he said. “When they recommended that we not hold a larger event, we met them halfway, we didn’t aggravate the situation.”

Earlier in the day the words “Kill Putin” were found written in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, on a monument at the cemetery, private broadcaster TVN24 reported. The writing was later removed.

One protester interviewed by TVN24 said it was good that the ambassador had been covered in red.

“With all our heart we are with Mariupol,” she said, referring to the southeastern Ukrainian city that has been devastated by the war.

‘Neo-Nazi thugs’

The Polish foreign ministry described the incident as “regrettable”.

“Diplomats enjoy special protection, regardless of the policies pursued by the governments that they represent,” it said in a statement.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement: “A strong protest was expressed to the Polish authorities for practically conniving with neo-Nazi thugs.”

It also demanded that the Polish authorities organise a new wreath-laying ceremony immediately after the incident forced the suspension of the original plan.

Poland, home of the Solidarity trade union that played a key role in bringing down communism in Central and Eastern Europe, has long had a tense relationship with Russia and is an advocate of tough sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

More than 3-million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

President Vladimir Putin calls Russia's actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm the country and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascism claim is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by Russia.

Reuters

Coming months will be very difficult in Ukraine-Russia conflict, Macron says

Europe must learn from past mistakes and make sure no side is humiliated when Russia and Ukraine negotiate for peace, French president says
World
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Musk triggers sarcasm and anger with tweet over ...
World / Asia
2.
Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in ...
World / Europe
3.
Scores sheltering at Ukraine school feared killed ...
World / Europe
4.
Russian deputy prime minister visits ruined ...
World / Europe
5.
South Korea’s plans to reopen tungsten mine could ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.