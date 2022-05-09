×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Coming months will be very difficult in Ukraine-Russia conflict, Macron says

Europe must learn from past mistakes and make sure no side is humiliated when Russia and Ukraine negotiate for peace, French president says

09 May 2022 - 16:34 John Irish
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN

Paris — Europe must learn from its past mistakes and make sure no side is humiliated when Russia and Ukraine negotiate for peace, France’s president said after describing Vladimir Putin’s World War 2 anniversary speech as “intimidation” and “warlike”.

Addressing massed ranks of service personnel on Red Square on the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Putin on Monday condemned what he called external threats to weaken and divide Russia.

Speaking to reporters in the European Parliament, Emmanuel Macron said the May 9 anniversary was marked by two different faces.

On the one hand, Putin had sought to “show force, intimidation” and deliver a “resolutely warlike speech”, while on the other the EU was working on deepening a peaceful project led by the people, Macron said.

“I believe that this project of peace, of stability, of prosperity ... (we) must continue to make it more democratic, more united, more sovereign,” he said.

However, he warned that while Europe was now helping Ukraine, there would come a point when Moscow and Kyiv would sue for peace and at that point neither side should be humiliated or excluded as had happened to Germany in 1918.

“We must have this standard because we know that the coming weeks and months will be very difficult,” Macron said, adding that the 27-nation EU would continue to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Reuters

 

UK defence secretary accuses Putin of ‘mirroring fascism’

Ben Wallace said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was bringing dishonour to Russia’s proud military past
World
4 hours ago

American hearts are with Ukrainians, Jill Biden tells refugees in Slovakia

US first lady speaks to families and volunteers at transit centre and crosses into Ukraine for short visit
World
1 day ago

Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in Ukraine

Russian president offers no clues in Victory Day speech as to how much longer the assault will last
World
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Musk triggers sarcasm and anger with tweet over ...
World / Asia
2.
Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in ...
World / Europe
3.
Scores sheltering at Ukraine school feared killed ...
World / Europe
4.
Russian deputy prime minister visits ruined ...
World / Europe
5.
South Korea’s plans to reopen tungsten mine could ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Moscow’s mood ahead of Victory Day mixes anxiety and patriotism

World / Europe

US unveils sanctions against Gazprombank executives for first time

World / Americas

Scores sheltering at Ukraine school feared killed after Russian bombing

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.