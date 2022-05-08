Russian deputy prime minister visits ruined Mariupol

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has become his country’s most senior leader to set foot in the Ukrainian southern port city of Mariupol after weeks of Russian bombardment.

Russia claimed control of the city on the Sea of Azov on April 21 after nearly two months of siege.

But Ukrainian fighters are still holed up in the city’s vast Soviet-era Azovstal steelworks, the last holdout against Russian forces there. Ukrain’s military said on Sunday that Russia was still shelling the plant heavily.

Khusnullin, who is in charge of construction and urban development in Russia, said on Telegram he had visited Mariupol and eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha among other territories “liberated” by Russian forces.

“Restoration of peaceful life begins in the regions. There’s a lot of work to be done. We will help, in particular ... with providing humanitarian aid,” he wrote in a Telegram post.