Germany defence minister agrees to send howitzers to Ukraine

Heavy weapons will be delivered as soon as they emerge from maintenance

06 May 2022 - 10:58 Agency Staff
A shelled residential building is shown in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. Russian forces continue to attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital, although they have faced stiff resistance and logistical challenges since launching a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last month. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANASTASIA VLASOVA
A shelled residential building is shown in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. Russian forces continue to attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital, although they have faced stiff resistance and logistical challenges since launching a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last month. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ANASTASIA VLASOVA

Sliač — Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, on top of five such artillery systems the Dutch government already pledged, German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said on Friday.

Germany reversed its long-held policy of not sending heavy weapons to war zones last week after pressure at home and abroad for it to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks.

The heavy weapons will come out of the Bundeswehr inventories and be delivered as soon as they emerge from maintenance over the next weeks, Lambrecht and her chief of defence, general Eberhard Zorn, told reporters in the Slovak town of Sliac.

The training of the first group of some 20 Ukrainian troops on the Panzerhaubitze 2000 is expected to kick off next week in the German town of Idar-Oberstein, Zorn said, adding that these troops had experience in operating Soviet-built howitzers.

Ukraine's pleas for heavy weapons have intensified since Moscow has turned its heaviest firepower on the country's east and south, after failing to take the capital Kyiv.

Berlin will also supply a first ammunition package for the howitzers built by German defence company KMW, Zorn said, with further ammunition purchases to be handled directly between Kyiv and the company.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is one of the most powerful artillery weapons in the Bundeswehr inventories and can hit targets at a distance of 40km.

Last week, Berlin agreed for the first time to supply Kyiv with heavy weapons, in that case Gepard air-defence tanks, after critics accused Germany of dragging its heels on heavy weapons deliveries to Kyiv.

Most of the heavy weapons NATO countries have sent to Ukraine so far are Soviet-built arms still in the inventories of East European NATO member states, but the US and some other allies have started to supply Kyiv with Western howitzers.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Lambrecht will meet her Dutch counterpart Kajsa Ollongren later in the day in Sliac, Slovakia, where both countries have deployed Patriot air defence since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Reuters

Russia threatens cruise missile attacks against Nato arms shipments

Russia fires two Kalibr cruise missiles from Black Sea submarine and warns it will target arms shipments to Ukraine
World
1 day ago

Ukraine aims to extract more civilians from steel works

Official says a new attempt to evacuate people is under way in Mariupol
World
1 hour ago

EU plans to cut all supplies of oil from Russia

Trade bloc steps up pressure on the Kremlin, including sanctions targeting Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender
World
1 day ago
